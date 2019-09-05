Even before Enterprise High School’s opening kickoff of the 2019 season, this was destined to be different than seasons preceding it in several ways.
Obviously, there’s a new coach in town, a throwback offense, new players, new uniforms, and new fans coming into the fold.
Another difference concerns more than 20 people, familiar to EHS and its athletics, who’ve died since the end of the 2018 season.
With apologies to omissions, this growing list includes former players George Bowdoin, Fred Tice, Jeff Heath, Cecil Wilson and most recently, Carter Messina, Warren Rollins and Jim Murphy.
One-time EHS football team manager Richard Brown also died since the 2018 season ended, as did long-time EHS teacher Dorothy Youngblood and some folks involved with the Wildcats in one way or another forever who’ve died: Myra and Jimmy Henderson, Jake Speigner, Rex Powell and SUPERFAN Joe Jackson.
Also on this list are former band members, all special in the House of Adams, Jean Grimes Bowline, Helen Henderson Hilderbrand and Walter “Bruiser” Pilcher.
Can’t omit Ozark’s Pete Mosley who died recently; he directed Carroll High School’s Marching Band when the late Bob McMillan led the EHS Marching Band.
Enterprise and Carroll did combined halftime shows for years and the one in Birmingham’s Legion Field during a 1965 Minnesota Vikings/Dallas Cowboys exhibition game remains unforgettable.
Fans like unto have tore down The Gray Lady when we showered down on a song, likely written by Ohio native Daniel Decatur Emmett, sometime around 18 and 50.
And the song?
No, Neal, not “The Blue Tail Fly” or “My Old Aunt Sally!”
It was “Dixie.”
Well, now, with two games behind them in the ’19 season, tonight pits Enterprise’s Wildcats (1-1) against Auburn High’s Tigers (1-1), the 7A Region 2 opener for both teams, in a series that began in 1922 with the then-Coffee County High School Wildcats winning, 19-0.
That one-game series lead lasted 47 years until the Tigers claimed a 16-7 win in 1969 in Auburn.
History, hopefully, only partially repeats itself tonight when the Cats roar into Duck Samford Stadium leading the series 12-11.
In an almost odd statistic, the Cats have been outscored in the series, 526-433, and Auburn has scored 345 of its points in the last 10 meetings.
Auburn won the 2010 game in Auburn, 57-44, and outscored EHS, 55-24, in Wildcat Stadium in 2011, the first and third most points allowed, respectively, in a game in Enterprise history.
The Cats haven’t won in Auburn since the 38-30 jewel in 2006; Auburn, at home, has a 7-4 lead in the series, but the Tigers haven’t seen an Enterprise offense similar to this one since, oh, 1922, when Carson “Pea” Greene, Grover “Cow” Rowe and Rama “Hunkus” Ellis were three of 18 CCHS players.
“Pea,” some may recall, was Auburn High’s coach in 1926; he led the Tigers to a 7-1-1 record that included six shutouts, and a 41-0 loss to a Tallassee team that claimed seven shutouts in its 10-0 season.
A win shouldn’t be a cake walk for either EHS or AHS tonight, and anyone who wouldn’t enjoy another Enterprise 19-0 win, in a case of history repeating itself, should stay home … and enjoy the game on radio and the Internet.
