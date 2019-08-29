Seeing “Charles Henderson” on Enterprise High School’s football schedule flashes back more than 50 years, back to a gone-forever era some of us still miss.
In the middle decades of the 20th Century, Troy, Elba, Opp, Andalusia, Greenville, Eufaula, Geneva and Ozark were on the EHS schedule every season.
As we moved into the 1960s, Hartford, Samson and Ashford, to name but three, disappeared from our schedule, replaced by Sylacauga, Valley, Choctawhatchee, Dothan, Sidney Lanier, Central/Phenix City, Opelika, Auburn, Robert E. Lee, Prattville, Bay, Rutherford, Selma, George Washington Carver, Jeff Davis, Murphy, Fairhope, McGill-Toolen and a growing, changing list of teams the Wildcats face now, last week’s opponent, North Miami Beach High School, for example.
This season, Charles Henderson, Central/Phenix City and Dothan are the only opponents that appeared on the EHS schedule in 1967, the last football season for those of us in the EHS class of ’68.
That’s not exactly right, this year’s sixth opponent ain’t the same “Dothan” baby boomers grew to despise in ’61. More about the “New” Dothan, now the Wolves, Sept. 27.
Tonight marks the 46th meeting between the Wildcats and Troy, a series dating to 1924 when then- Coffee County High School blasted Troy, 98-0, the most points an Enterprise team has ever scored.
Enterprise leads the sporadic, ancient rivalry, 40-10-5, and has lost to the Trojans but twice, 1973 and 2010, in the last 15 meetings dating to 1965.
Tonight, the 7A Wildcats travel to Troy University’s Memorial Stadium to face 5A Henderson, the second of two teams the Cats beat last season.
The Cats opened 2018 with a 44-21 win against Dothan then downed Henderson, 35-28, the second week before beginning an eight-game losing streak.
Last year’s games are as long gone as the Friday nights fans could buy a useful game program listing rosters of both teams for a quarter; framed Coca-Cola program covers from the ‘60s adorn walls in the House of Adams to this day.
Henderson won but three games last fall, Rehobeth, Carroll and Tallassee, and allowed 325 points while scoring 205.
Hmmm.
Last year, Enterprise gave up 332 points and scored 212 in the wide-open offense used the past few seasons.
If you recall, Henderson swapped places with its starting quarterback and leading wide receiver and scored four touchdowns in the final quarter of last season’s Enterprise’s hang-on-till-the-end win.
The 1967 EHS 17-16 win in Troy was decided by Johnny Bowden’s 37-yard field goal set up by teammates Bill Whigham and Gene Triplett who caused and recovered a Trojan fumble in the waning moments of a bitter-cold game.
That night marked the first and only time your scribe used one of those lighter fluid-powered hand-warmers at a football game or anywhere else.
The device sprung a leak in the first quarter, and escaped fluid scalded your scribe’s inner thigh to a bright red color aided and abetted by the wool band uniform that wore cold in fall and winter, hot the rest of the year.
That was the same night in a stadium cigarette machine, a pack of Winstons cost $1, when they were a quarter everywhere else.
Am told beer is sold in Troy’s stadium now but only on Troy University’s home games.
Imagine that.
Oh yeah, go Cats!
You’ll remember tonight’s game forever.
