Wonder if the late Ruth Stafford Peale, whose husband, Norman Vincent Peale, once famous, knew she’d inspired two folks when she said “find a need and fill it” as means to an end?
Filmmaker Ken Burns possibly got it from her; your scribe heard it from Robert Earl Stewart at Troy University decades ago.
Ken and his cohorts filled a need in the House of Adams to find the musical equal to Burns’ “Baseball,” the end all, be all until “Country Music,” all 16.5 hours of it, aired on APT over eight evenings the last fortnight.
Hopefully, regardless of musical preference, you watched and enjoyed it.
“Country Music” began just before radios became household items, pre-1920s, and ended in 1996, closing with but a glimpse of the genre’s future.
Burns and his group had developed several themes running beginning to end, connecting musicians whose collaborations otherwise could’ve been forgotten, Louis Armstrong playing with Jimmie Rodgers in the 1920s and with Johnny Cash 40 years later.
Then there was the collaboration between Cash and Bob Dylan.
Ray Charles and Willie Nelson.
Roy Acuff and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
One song, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” played in every episode.
Don’t expect to read why Burns chose it; wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise.
Shortly after the series began, one cyber critic bemoaned excess (his word) attention paid to Johnny Cash.
Locating that critic to congratulate him for totally missing the major themes of “Country Music” ain’t worth the effort.
It was timely “Country Music” appeared in the days surrounding Tuesday’s classic 100th anniversary party at City School here; countless country songs were sung on its stage; personally heard some of them.
One key message in “Country Music” confirmed that country singers and bands once made their money traveling small country roads to school concerts and dances wedged into steamy, crowded cars.
Hank Williams Sr., at age 14, thanks to his mother, Lillybelle, once worked some 60 consecutive days, playing schools, birthday parties and other tame events weekdays and beer joints on weekends.
Hank started drinking at 11 and was dead at 29.
Hank, Johnny, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, most country artists in the mid-20th Century, faced major hurdles just getting a chance for their songs to be recorded, then released to the famished public hungry for the next great song.
More recently, Shania Twain overcame early unspeakable horrors and sorrows, but Reba Nell McEntire, raised on an 8,000-acre cattle ranch near Kiowa, Oklahoma, not so much, beyond what almost all female entertainer face.
Patsy died at 30, flying back to Nashville from Kansas City, where she and other Grand Ole Opry acts played a benefit concert for deceased deejay Cactus Jack Call, who’d regularly aired their songs.
Elvis, dead at 42, struggled one way and another, birth until death, Jan. 8, 1935 -- Aug. 16, 1977.
Hmmm.
August 16.
“Find a need and fill it.”
Let’s relieve August’s painful need of being the only month lacking an official holiday.
Why not celebrate Aug. 16 as “Americana Day,” since Babe Ruth (1948), Aretha Franklin (2018) and Peter Fonda (2019) also died that day?
T. E. Lawrence (of Arabia), Frank Gifford, Eydie Gorme and Madonna were born on Aug. 16.
Betcha Mary Ann Danford’s for it.
