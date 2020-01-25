The Big Moroccan, Julian Thompson (1947-2015), was an ardent John Wayne fan and 1956’s “The Searchers,” with Wayne portraying Ethan Edwards was a particular favorite.
It’s no coincidence Julian’s grandson is named Ethan.
Ethan Thompson is likely relieved names of other characters Wayne played weren’t chosen: “Marmaduke,” Quirt,” “Biff,” “Xavier,” “Buzz,” “Dusty,” “Stony,” “Singin’ Sandy,” “Ringo Kid,” “Temujin,” “Wedge,” “Ole,” “Taw,” “Spig,” “Aloysius,” “Gat” and “Richard Thorpe as a corpse.”
Saw some footage recently about who taught Wayne to be a cowboy: keep reading.
“John Wayne” was a role Iowa-born Marion Mitchell Morrison adopted, circa 1926, when he began his Hollywood career after leaving the University of Southern California where he, along with pal/fellow actor Ward Bond, played football, to make movies.
Another of the Moroccan’s favorite Wayne flicks, “Hondo,” co-starred a young James Arness, who in one scene appears to dwarf Wayne’s character, “Hondo Lane.”
For the record, your scribe’s grandson, Lane Marler (6’2”), also, coincidentally, shares his name with Wayne’s character in 1973’s “The Train Robbers.”
Arness, born James King Aurness, who played “Lennie” in “Hondo,” stood 6’7” to Wayne’s, 6’4,” but got fifth billing in the 1953 oater.
It’s well known Wayne, first choice to play “Matt Dillon” on “Gunsmoke,” turned down the part but recommended Arness for the role William Conrad (5’8”) popularized on radio; the TV series originally aired from September 1955-March 1975.
For years, your scribe, who favors James Stewart (6’3”), aggravated the Moroccan by comparing Stewart to Wayne, as in, “Yep, Wayne changed his name, wore a toupee and portrayed soldiers/sailors in movies.”
Stewart, who kept his birth name and his hair, became a pilot during World War II, later flew a combat mission in Vietnam and retired as an Air Force Reserve brigadier general.
Size mattered in many movie westerns we watched at the Levy and Ritz theaters downtown, and on early black and white television shows, i.e. Clint Walker (6’6”), Chuck Conners (6’6”), Lee Marvin (6’2”), Richard Boone (6’1”), Dennis Weaver (6’2”), James Garner (6’2”) and Neville Brand (5’10”).
In World War II, Walker was in the Merchant Marines; Conners served in the Army; Marvin, named for distant relative Robert E. Lee, was a decorated U.S. Marine; Boone served in the Navy; and Weaver was a Navy pilot.
Garner (6’2”), at 16, joined the Merchant Marines in WWII and was twice wounded as a California National Guardsman during the Korean War.
Brand was in the Army’s 83rd Infantry Division and was highly decorated; some sources list Brand earning the fourth-highest number of medals, while Audie Murphy (5’5”) fought taller and was the highest-decorated WWII American.
Bond (6’2”), an epileptic, wasn’t allowed to serve.
“The Dothan Antelope,” Johnny Mack Brown (1904-74), another Moroccan favorite, was an Alabama halfback on 1926’s Rose Bowl team, “The team that changed the South,” that beat Washington, 20-19, earning the undefeated Crimson Tide’s first National Championship.
Brown (6’1”), the Rose Bowl’s Outstanding Player, swept up by Hollywood, made more than 160 westerns but was mostly too old for WWII service.
Arness was shot in the right leg at Anzio and his brother, Peter Duesler Aurness (6’3”), served in the Army Air Corps and later changed his name to Peter Graves and starred in “Fury.”
Oh, John Wayne supposedly learned to be a cowboy from Wyatt Earp (6’).
