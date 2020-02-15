The Daytona 500 is today!
“The Great American Race” is 62 years-old, but veteran NASCAR fans, including your scribe, have lost interest in what’s now the “Cup Series.”
Name’s one change NASCAR’s France family has made trying to rekindle fan interest … without reducing ticket prices.
Today’s NASCAR drivers look like teenaged, slightly overweight horse jockeys — who don’t talk like Richard Petty, Junior Johnson or Bobby Allison — driving machines that are anything but stock cars.
On this date in 1992, Davey Allison joined dad, Bobby, as a Daytona 500 winner and A.J. Foyt and King Richard drove their final 500.
NASCAR announced Daytona’s done hosting July 4 races.
Good news?
Darrell Waltrip’s gone from the broadcast booth.
Obviously, change ain’t just something that falls out of your pocket in auto racing … or anywhere.
Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust is now Truist Park.
In January, Mr. Peanut (104) was unceremoniously retired but during Super Bowl week, Planters Peanuts announced Baby Nut’s birth.
Is Planters headed down the same path as Coke, Nabisco’s “Original Saltines Now Made with Sea Salt” and Oreos ever-expanding flavors of smaller cookies?
Changes.
Some fast-food chicken outlet’s side-order containers resemble earlier versions only in lid size.
KFC is offering “Beyond Meat ‘Chicken’” in select markets, hopeful of pleasing Vegans, aka Fruitarians.
Eleven secret herbs and spices wasted.
Hey, when Americans clamor for chicken fingers and tenders, whatever they really are, nothing’s surprising; ain’t no boneless chickens with fingers.
Now, Crocs are selling chicken-scented, well, Crocs!
Wonder what Dave Thomas would think about rumors some chains are selling “Beyond Meat” burgers with laxatives in ’em?
Let’s see, air fryers, now the rage, don’t use cooking oil; if it ain’t fried in peanut oil, it ain’t fried, sport!
Changes.
Nowadays, we’ve learned to wear tag-less drawers and britches made from recycled plastic bottles.
We buy gas from talking pumps, wonder if “Baby It’s Cold Outside” really is the devil’s work and wake up every morning unsure how many planets there are.
Some of us ain’t over changing telephone area codes; we may never learn to spell Mao “Zedong,” “Hawai’i” and “yay.”
Now, we gotta unlearn lessons learned at City School, et al.
Changes.
After dragging our heels pondering buying a Navage for sinus blockages, it’s possible to save some dollars by buying factory-refurbished units.
MM.
If you missed it, we’re all impacted by research revealing that after nearly 150 years, findings of German physician August Wunderlich, who analyzed a million temperatures from 25,000 patients concluding normal human-body temperature is 98.6 degrees, is outdated.
Now, we’re learning, average normal human-body temperature is closer to 97.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
Stanford University researchers say Wunderlich’s number was correct in 1869 but not now because human bodies have changed.
Historically, Feb. 16 has been busy: Pope Gregory the Great decreed “God bless You” the correct response to a sneeze; Howard Carter opened the inner burial chamber of Pharaoh Tutankhamun and found the sarcophagus; the Beatles made their second “Ed Sullivan Show” appearance; Elvis received a Gold Record for “How Great Thou Art” and the first 911 phone system opened in Haleyville.
You may want to have 911 cued: Scientists recently discovered modern wasps can remember human faces and that’s without shoes that smell like fried chicken.
Instead of feet.
