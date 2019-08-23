“How the Time Flies” was a No. 11 hit for Jerry Wallace in 1958. The Missouri singer also sang “Primrose Lane,” “In the Misty Moonlight” and “Shutters and Boards,” co-written by House of Adams hero Audie Murphy.
Tonight marks the 107th season since Enterprise fielded its first team, but, in fact, it’s only the 99th full season with at least seven games, with proven results, on the schedule.
Then-Coffee County High School played six total games from 1913-15, none from 1916-19 for which results are known, and five games with proven scores in 1932.
One doesn’t have fun for time to fly … or does one?
Herewith are events from the “Nine” years, numbers Earnest T. Bass didn’t consider all that special:
1919: World Famous Boll Weevil Monument dedicated; City Elementary School opened;
1929: CCHS’s football Wildcats went 7-2; NY Stock Exchange collapsed;
1939: CCHS 8-1; “Lou Gehrig Day” in Yankee Stadium; and “Hollywood’s Greatest Year,” 365 movies released; 32,000 people working in movie industry produced: “Gone With the Wind,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” etc.
1949: CCHS 2-7-1; First strictly stock car race was run at Charlotte Speedway; Minnie Minoso broke into Major League Baseball (Cleveland Indians); Minnie officially retired after 1964 season, unretired, played three ’76 games, retired, unretired for two games in ’80, and finally retired as the only player to play MLB in five decades.
1959: Enterprise High School Wildcats 9-1; Alaska and Hawaii became states.
1969: EHS football 6-4; Amazin’ Miracle Mets won World Series, 4-1, over Baltimore’s Orioles. Starting NY outfielders Tommy Agee and Cleon Jones, plus reserve outfielder Amos Otis called Mobile home.
Cleon later coached baseball and both Bishop State basketball teams and typically drove his own Cadillac to Enterprise State Community College for games; his teams rode the school bus.
Cleon usually managed to get ejected from the first of two baseball games and early in girls’ basketball game each visit here and would be back in Mobile sometimes before his Wildcats finished playing the Boll Weevils.
1979: EHS 13-1 won 4A football championship 14-13 over Vestavia Hills; Alabama won National Championship; Sony Walkman introduced.
1989: EHS football 5-4; Earthquake shook World Series game in San Francisco; Hurricane Hugo; and Exxon Valdez.
1999: EHS 5-4, beat Berkner, Texas, in Florida; World population passed 6 billion; “SpongeBob SquarePants” debuted.
2009: EHS 7-4: “Miracle on the Hudson” (pilot Chesley Sullenberger landed US Airways Flight 1549 in river).
2019: EHS football? Boll Weevil Monument and City School turn 100.
If you’ve been scoring at home, Enterprise football teams have gone 62-28-1 in “Nine” years, an average of 7-3.
Notice 1929 and 1959 results: They were previous two “Nine” years when the Wildcats had new head coaches, James Martin and Morris Higginbotham, whose teams went, 7-2 and 9-1, respectively.
Hopefully, new EHS coach Rick Darlington can enjoy similar results those two coaches relished and launch a new golden age of memorable Enterprise football.
Maybe we can soon break out more Jerry Wallace tunes, like “A New Sun Risin’,” “Make Hay While the Sun Shines” and “King of the Mountain.”
That’ll be fun …
NOTEWORTHY: Alabama High School Athletic Association rules’ changes this year include 40-second time clock, except after clock stoppages; only five men needed on offensive line; tripping not allowed; and the instant-replay experiment now includes 20 teams, and will again be used in Super-7 games.
Twenty-five percent of penalties replayed were reversed in 2018.
