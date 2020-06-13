Growing up two years behind Enterprise High School’s class of 1966 convinced your scribe those dudes could earn votes for having the best all-around athletes in school history.
That was reconfirmed recently when Bill Gammill shot 68 at Enterprise Country Club, a not-so-common occurrence for a golfer aged 72.
Gammill, who’s shot below his age several times, said four strokes marked the greatest margin below his age ... so far.
The former EHS baseball player and Student Council President said his lowest score ever was a 63 shot at Tartan Pines several years ago.
“The funny thing about it is Kinn Pittman (EHS ’68) was playing with me both times,” Gammill said. “I wasn’t thinking the 68 was that big of a thing until Bozy Redd kept talking about it.”
Gammill, who also played basketball and football as an underclassman at EHS, wasn’t on the school’s ’66 golf team with classmates Reggie Landrum and the late Mickey Redd.
“Competition is one reason I enjoy playing golf,” Gammill said Wednesday at ECC. “It gets me out of the house and I play with friends and get a lot of enjoyment from playing.
“I’ve played here since it opened in 1959 and every day is different from every other day and that’s part of the enjoyment.”
A look at Gammill’s class, that saw some 46 of 97 guys play an EHS sport, doesn’t reveal state championships in team sports but classmates Randy Tucker and Kent Brummet were individual state wrestling champions, at 174 pounds and 180 pounds, respectively.
Other senior wrestlers were Charles Lee Watson, David Dial and Ronnie Simmons.
Tucker played nose-guard on the ’65 Wildcat football team that saw a 33-13 loss to Dothan as the only blemish on its legacy.
The Paul Terry-coached Wildcats, coming off a 6-4 season, appeared set for ’65 with most starters having lettered.
Just before pre-season practice, senior fullback Dale Romeka moved to Enterprise and earned considerable playing time; Romeka, who never started an EHS game, competed in track and field, and signed a football scholarship with Alabama.
Senior starters on the ’65 football ‘Cats included co-captains Charlie Abernathy and Vance Hutchison, both of whom played on the EHS baseball team and played college football.
Other seniors on the football team were starters Redd, Harry Arnette, Jimmy Braswell, Tim Brown, Jeff Triplett, Marrell Jerkins and the late Charles Henry DeJarnette, and key reserves Jimmy Stanley, Bill Quinn, John Sullivan, Jerry Bush, Terry Ellis, the late Eric Britton and Green Miller (killed in Vietnam).
Abernathy, Jerkins and Redd played basketball; Jerkins also played baseball at EHS and played college football.
Seniors Stephen Kelley and Larry Menz started on the 65-66 EHS basketball team; Menz played collegiately.
Johnny Wilson, Bob Hickman and the late George Bowdoin joined Kelley on the Wildcats baseball team coached by Johnny Shoemaker.
Quinn, Ellis, Arnette, Teddy Reeves and Paul Andrews were on the track team.
Halpin Byrd, Jim Campbell, Don Crowe, Mark Garland, Sonny Gillenwater, Jerry Green, Bob Hickman, Delon Howell, Chris Medley, Jerry Murdock, Earl Newton, Ken Peck, Rex Robinson, Terry Thompson, Pete Young and the late David Sayers and Dennis Phillips played one or more sports as EHS underclassmen.
Russell Johnson had to sit out his senior year after transferring from Coppinville High School.
Ralph Kimbrough was the football team’s manager four years and David Youngblood, who played no sports at EHS, could climb the gym rope using only his hands in under 10 seconds, and that, readers, is about as athletic as anything these eyes have ever seen.
