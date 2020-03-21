Who, what, when, where, why and how are questions words printed in a newspaper are supposed to answer, even when information being written about is unbelievable, incredible or just puzzling, such as this from March 22, 1903: “Niagara Falls runs out of water ...”
On this date in 1972, Nick Mileti bought the Cleveland Indians for $9 million; Congress approved Equal Rights Amendment; and U.S. Supreme Court ruled unmarried people have the same rights to contraception as marrieds.
While pondering our fate from the novel coronavirus pandemic, headlines from March 14-18, will present future writers/historians countless who, what, when, where, why and how questions.
On March 14, 2020, the 4,915th consecutive Grand Ole Opry Saturday night show was performed before 4,000 empty seats.
Since Sunday, spooky headlines have included:
“Alabama High School Hall of Fame induction postponed”
“Oregon police ask people to stop calling 911 about running out of toilet paper”
“Quarantined Italians singing from balconies”
“People line up to buy guns, ammo”
“KFC’s ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ ad called irresponsible”
“Hospitals push off surgeries …”
“’Family Feud’ shuts down”
“Disneyland announces new perks for annual passholders”
“Yankees minor leaguers have virus, spring camps empty”
“India closes Taj Mahal”
“Spain on nationwide lockdown”
“11 states ban restaurant dining”
“Trudeau closes Canadian border to non-citizens”
“7 tips for avoiding coronavirus scams”
“Here’s how to look good on video working remotely”
“Man sets up toilet paper exchange on California street corner”
“Despite city order, Kid Rock’s bar won’t close”
“McConnell’s request for veteran federal judges: Please quit”
“Analysis: It pays to be rich during a pandemic”
“White House: Avoid gatherings larger than 10 people”
“7 trips to take immediately to escape crowds”
“Elective surgeries continue at most Birmingham …”
“Drive-up testing site opens in Montgomery”
“Ivey: State workers should stay home if possible”
“Shakespeare wrote best works during plague”
“New insect named for Lady Gaga”
“Refusing to self-quarantine may bring armed guards to your house”
“Tennessee brothers donate 17,700 bottles of sanitizers after Amazon/eBay shut them down”
“Kansas first to close schools for rest of year”
“MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest”
“Schwarzenegger/his pets urge people to stay home”
“Hospitals push off surgeries to make room for coronavirus patients”
“Cruise line managers pushed falsehoods about virus”
“Box office plunges to lowest level in two decades”
“McDonald’s shutting seating/play areas”
“Fresh lobsters suddenly affordable”
“60+ major retailers close temporarily”
“Tiger offers prospective for golf fans”
“Cash handouts gain Congressional support”
“NASCAR suspends season”
“Elton John postpones farewell tour”
“Florida governor won’t close beaches”
“Crowds watch Disney World’s closing fireworks show”
“Virus wreaks havoc on spring break in Florida”
“Virus now in all states”
“Social Security offices closing”
“NYSE closes floor, to operate electronically”
“Coronavirus cost to business: It’s all gone to hell!”
Just as ample rainfall reopened Niagara Falls, normalcy will return to the planet.
Who, what, when, where, why and how?
Nobody knows.
