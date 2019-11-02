Says here Nov. 1 has been a significant day, historically, dating to 835, when Pope Gregory IV made All Saints Day compulsory.
Little did IV know that on Nov. 1, 1896, the first bare-breasted woman would appear in “National Geographic” or that in 1913, Notre Dame would upset Army, 35-13, when quarterback Gus Dorais (14-of-17, 243 yards, 2 TDs) and receiver Knute Rockne used the forward pass effectively.
OK, Neal, today’s Nov. 3, but we’re talking All Saints Day, listing Nov. 1’s impact on baby boomers’ lives, such as in 1921, when the National Birth Control League & Voluntary Parenthood League merged as American Birth Control League.
On Nov. 1:
1931 — Dupont introduced synthetic rubber;
1932 — Werner von Braun was named head of German liquid-fuel rocket program;
1938 — Seabiscuit, with George Woolf up, beat 1937 Triple Crown winner War Admiral by three lengths in Pimlico track-record time, winning $15,000;
1939 — First animal (rabbit) conceived by artificial insemination was displayed;
1941 — Japanese naval staff officers Suzuki & Maejima arrived at Pearl Harbor;
1962 — Farmer’s Day Parade held in Enterprise; Greg Walls and your scribe rode in a Dodge station wagon on the third seat, facing backward;
1967 — “Cool Hand Luke” was released; and
2018 — Google employees staged a mass walkout to protest the company’s handling of sexual harassment.
Famous Nov. 1 births include athletes Fernando Valenzuela, Gary Player, Vic Power, Ted Hendricks and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, American pro wrestling manager/color commentator/wrestler.
Entertainers born Nov. 1 include Whispering Bill Anderson, Lyle Lovett and Sgt. Barry Sadler, whose “Ballad of the Green Berets” hit No. 1 on 1966 record charts and remains as poignant now as it was during the Vietnam War.
American country rocker/author/humorist Richard “Kinky” Friedman was born on Nov. 1, as was author Stephen Crane, whose novel, “The Red Badge of Courage,” was typically the shortest one on Enterprise High School book report lists in the 1960s.
“The Red Badge of Courage,” the movie, starred Audie Murphy the top American hero in the House of Adams.
Every Nov. 1 hasn’t been the start of something; some famous folks have died on All Saints Day, including Dale Carnegie (1955), Ezra Pound (1972), Mamie Eisenhower (1979), Ralph “Shorty” Price (1980), hilarious Phil Silvers (1985), Walter Payton (1999), “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson (2005), Enola Gay pilot Paul Tibbets (2007) and Peruvian 5-octave songbird Yma Sumac (2008).
Also dying on Nov. 1 was Man o’ War (1947), a chestnut stallion that won 19-of-20 races (losing only to Upset) and joined Babe Ruth as 1920’s “Sportsmen of the Year” named by The New York Times.
Arguably the dean of American sportswriters/columnists, Grantland Rice, covered major sporting events for decades, covering Dorais-to-Rockne, Four Horsemen, Man o’ War, Ruth, Bobby Jones, Bill Tilden and Jack Dempsey at their peak.
Grantland was born Nov. 1, 1880, exactly 69 years to the day before another sportswriter/columnist, an Enterprise guy, who’s been compared to Grantland for years:
“Boy, that Adams fella writes a lot of words in The Enterprise Ledger, but he dang shore ain’t no Grantland Rice!”
Hey, what expectations are there for someone whose pregnant mother listened to Hank Williams’ “My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It” and Dinah Shore’s “Lavender Blue?”
Dilly, dilly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.