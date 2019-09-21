From here, it appears 2019 is about to enter the stretch run into history and there’s still a lotta livin’ to do before that happens.
Tuesday, this community will celebrate the 100th anniversary/birthday of City School; more on that in 48 hours.
Alabama’s still celebrating 200 years of statehood, but no party invitations have reached the House of Adams … yet.
Did notice one of those infernal MSN features the other day, this one concerning the weirdest food in every state.
The weirdest food in Alabama, according to MSN?
The banana sandwich.
How is that weird?
South Carolina’s weirdest food?
Boiled peanuts.
Tennessee, of course, has the Fat Elvis Sandwich, a glorification of Alabama’s pick.
Whoever assembled the list hasn’t spent much time in the HoA, where the banana sandwich is frequently served with fried chicken or as a stand-alone.
Some of the same list-compilers would faint at the sight of pimento cheese or pineapple sandwiches.
Critics of Southern foods obviously have avoided the World Famous Boll Weevil Monument, being as how boiled peanuts also rank above “High” here, in what was and still is “The Peanut Capital of the World.”
Thus, the upcoming 100th anniversary/birthday of our monument on Dec. 11, likely the only monument in the world people travel to and stand around to have their pictures taken even in snow, rain, heat, gloom of night and/or traffic.
Another of the “questionable” weird foods is West Virginia’s fried squirrel.
Fried/smother fried cat squirrel is a delicacy in the HoA and was long before grandson Lane Marler arrived with a keen shooting eye.
Squirrel gravy poured over rice, grits, mashed potatoes or a worn out rubber boot is a marvel unknown to millions.
But West Virginia-style fried squirrel is sorta weird; they fry squirrels whole, split from can to cain’t, head and all.
Never fried a squirrel whole, with or without its head.
One time back in the 1970s, Mike Thompson and your scribe parboiled three headless fox squirrels then cooked them on a Weber grill until the coals died.
The end result?
Three of the reddest pieces of meat ever seen; looked like skinned cats and were tough as the 1980 Dodge Elwood and Jake used in “Blues Brothers.”
Seriously, for those who don’t eat any of the foods mentioned above, plus boiled and/or fried okra, and dove field peanuts, don’t try any of them; you will NOT like them!
Let’s see, since high school football season started the third weekend of August, most of those teams that played games in “Week 0” have reached the mid-point of the regular season and fans haven’t threatened to carry a jacket.
However, if you do drag out a jacket, coat and/or blanket out of a closet, leave them in your car; baseball season starts in late January/early February hereabouts.
It’s taken time and research, and Kyle Mooty knows cisgender heterosexuals can head into closets vacated by various emergent kinds of “Other” (i.e. Male Female/Other) individuals now free to roam the range where seldom is heard a discouraging word.
A fortified closet may one day be the only safe place to avoid mass shooting maniacs.
Fear of our fellow countrymen ain’t what the 372 World War II American veterans currently dying every day fought for 70+ years ago.
