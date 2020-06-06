adams photo

Remember the scene in “Blazing Saddles” when Gene Wilder’s character, Jim, while in the saddle, shot six desperadoes so quickly the naked eye couldn’t see him draw, shoot or holster his 6-shooter?

If you’ve been cloistered long enough bingeing “Gunsmoke” and “The Andy Griffith Show” on TVLand Classic, you’ve faced the same timeless period between episodes.

You may not realize those of us watching in the Big Moroccan Theater have time to cook supper, shave, shower and play two games of solitaire at the top of any hour between shows.

While yesterday was the 76th anniversary of D-Day, a day that marked the beginning of the end of World War II, we’ve neglected historic, but some quite familiar-sounding June 7 topical events:

1665 – Great plague of London - a red cross painted on doors of infected houses; people locked inside for 40 days or until they died, as more than 100,000 died, a quarter of population

1769 – Daniel Boone began exploring Kentucky

1864 – Lincoln re-nominated for President by Republican Party

1912 – U.S. Army tested first machine gun mounted in an airplane

1916 – Theodore Roosevelt declined Progressive Party nomination for President

1917 – Melvin Jones/other Chicago businessmen formed Lion’s Club International

1929 – Vatican City became a sovereign state

1936 – Charles “Lucky” Luciano convicted on 62 counts of compulsory prostitution

1940 – Singer Tom Jones born in Wales

1941 – Eddie Arcaro rode Whirlaway to Belmont win

1942 – U.S. S. Yorktown was sunk during Battle of Midway, the first Pacific win for the U.S. in World War II; Muammar Gaddafi born in Libya; Japanese troops land on Attu in the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska

1943 – Ken Osmond, Eddie on “Leave It to Beaver,” born Glendale, California (died May 2020)

1946 – Supreme Court banned discrimination in interstate travel

1953 – First network telecast in compatible color (Boston)

1955 – Dwight D. Eisenhower became first U.S. President to appear on color TV

1959 – Mike Pence born Columbus, Indiana

1963 – Rolling Stones made first TV appearance, (“Thank Your Lucky Stars”)

1965 – Sony introduced first home video recorder, $995; Supreme Court legalized contraceptive use by married couples in Connecticut case

1966 – NY Mets pass on Reggie Jackson to select Steve Chilcott No. 1 in draft

1968 – Sirhan Sirhan indicted for murder of Sen. Robert Kennedy

1969 – “The Johnny Cash Show” debuted on ABC; Cash and Bob Dylan combined on Grand Ole Opry TV special; Tommy James and the Shondells released “Crystal Blue Persuasion”

1970 – The Who’s rock opera “Tommy” performed at NYC’s Lincoln Center

1972 – “Grease” opened in Broadhurst Theater in NYC for first of 3,388 performances

1975 – John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” hit No. 1 on record charts; Sony released Betamax video recorder

1976 – “NBC Nightly News” with John Chancellor and David Brinley premiered

1977 – Anita Bryant led successful crusade against Miami gay rights law

1979 – Chuck Berry charged with income tax evasion

1993 – Ground broken in Cleveland for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Prince changed name to a symbol

1995 – Boeing 777 began service with United Airlines

1998 – Grandson Lane Marler was born

2006 – British Houses of Parliament briefly closed due to anthrax scare

2017 – Bald-headed men warned by police to be cautious after five bald men were murdered in Mozambique for gold believed to be in their heads.

