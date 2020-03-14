Despite believing “don’t start a column quoting anyone else,” today only, “BEWARE THE IDES OF MARCH!”
Don’t know exactly when Enterprise High School’s 1968 class members first heard of William Shakespeare, possibly in Mrs. Louis Williamson’s seventh-grade Enterprise Junior High School English classroom or maybe in Miss Mary Mac Chancey’s eighth-grade room.
Positively, we learned about the Bard, Charles Dickens and George Gordon (Lord Byron) in Miss Mary Dunlap’s EHS freshman English class, Room 223, where, seems like, we memorized “Great Expectations,” but offset that with a double dose of Southern writer Joel Chandler Harris, the pride of Eatonton, Georgia, also birthplace of Alice Walker and Supreme Court Justice Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamarii II (“Deuce”).
As EHS sophomores in Jim Strength’s English class right before lunch, we got us a bate of John Milton’s “Paradise Lost,” the epic about Beelzebub and them, and tore into Shakespeare’s play, “Julius Caesar,” starring Ty Warren, Joe Bynum and others in our in-class, Strength-directed presentation.
We learned in Roman times March 15 was the deadline for debt-settling.
“Beware the Ides of March,” first found in the Bard’s 1601 play, of course, is the soothsayer’s message to Julius Caesar warning of his death.
JC, ignoring the warning before an overthrow of his government by a conspiracy headed by Senators Marcus Junius Brutus, Gaius Cassius — with the “lean and hungry look” — Longinus, Decimus Brutus and Tomi Tubervilleus, got stabbed 23 times March 15, 44 B.C.
Shakespeare’s play also included Octavius, Messala, Antony, Elizabeth Taylor, Titinius, Pindarus and before working for Inspector Jacques Clouseau in “The Pink Panther” series, (music by Henry Mancini featuring Plas Johnson on tenor sax), Cato, who proclaimed “He is slain!” after Caesar was diced and iced.
Oh, check out Bro. Dave Gardner’s “Julius Caesar” routine, which ended with “Hail Caesar, hail yes!”
Backpedaling, scholars attending City School on College Street in the ’50s, like baby boomers hither and yon during the Cold War stalemate between the U.S. of A. and Russia, were taught to protect ourselves in case of nuclear attack in our environs.
We learned proper protocol when at home, outdoors, in cafeterias, hallways and classrooms because we drilled until we could “duck and cover” with the best of ’em!
Return now to EJHS’s 1963-64 school year, to Mrs. Merle Bates’ science class where we spent six spring weeks learning Red Cross emergency procedures.
Besides that, we studied the human respiratory/circulatory systems, Typhoid Mary, rocket science and the solar system … when Pluto was more’n a pup.
We’re learning daily nowadays most science of 60 years ago is outdated; some young Canadian cat recently found about 20 planets that called themselves hidden.
We’ve likely forgotten most of what Mrs. Bates taught us scientifically … except for one scary thing.
Mrs. Bates carried on a year-long epic about a gargantuan meteorite in her backyard when she was a child, but that wasn’t IT, Neal.
IT was this:
Mrs. Bates NEVER barehandedly touched anything anyone else MIGHT have touched; she clasped a Kleenex in the hand she used on doorknobs, banisters, lunchroom trays, everything possibly contaminated by germs. Ambidextrous, she was rarely sick.
Today, March 15, 2020, this coronavirus is no laughing matter; a DEADLY pandemic’s what it is!
Mrs. Bates said we’d have this test one day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.