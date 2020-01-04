Baby boomers are arguably the last American generation to enjoy watching black and white movies/TV shows and listening to our music on a.m. radios played through single speakers inside metal dashboards of cars most of today’s younger drivers wouldn’t want.
Mostly, they drive trucks.
It’s easy to recall cars several members of Enterprise High School’s 1968 class, lucky enough to have cars, drove: a Rambler, a Corvair, a priceless, classic, customized Chevy and a Volkswagen.
Your scribe manhandled an off-white, 1960 Dodge Seneca, ugly as ugly gets, until it hit a pine tree on the Ozark Highway, sustaining $35 in body damage. Re-painted “Richard Petty Blue,” it instantly morphed into “The Blue Goose.”
It’s a good thing our rides didn’t have sound equipment producing bass volume like today’s systems; we’d have been put under the jailhouse when it was downtown in what’s now the Yancey Parker Building.
But we enjoyed our tunes as we heard ’em, unaware, until stereos, 8-track players and external speakers were invented, how much music those songs really include.
Our tunes played through today’s systems continue revealing musical sounds we never heard when our ears were at their keenest, back when Paul Newman ate 50 boiled eggs in an hour in “Cool Hand Luke.”
For some reason, perhaps an egg Chester didn’t want to put into the coffee pot on “Gunsmoke” Christmas night egged your scribe into pecking on the computer keyboard collecting these words, pressing “Enter,” then getting twisted-legged at names appearing under the heading, “Singers and Musicians Who Died in 2019.”
It took absolutely no research to recall deaths — and their ages — of four well-known artists whose music most impacts the House of Adams and other listeners, especially those, like Bill Sellers, who cherish New Orleans’ music: Dave Bartholomew (100), Mac Rebennack Jr. — aka Dr. John (77) — Andre Williams (82) and Art Neville (81).
Gather up your sweet thang and listen to Art sing Allen Toussaint’s “All These Things” … if you dare.
Thankfully, we can listen to that classic and almost-countless tunes recorded by other artists who died last year:
James Ingram, 66; Ian Gibbons (Kinks keyboardist), 67, and Redbone, 69;
Eddie Money and Larry Junstrom (Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist), 70; Don Baskin (Syndicate of Sound), 73; J.R. Cobb, (Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist), Eric Haydock (Hollies bassist) and Clydie King (Background on “Sweet Home Alabama”), 75; Scott Walker (Walker Brothers) and Jimmy Johnson (Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section guitarist), 76; Daryl Dragon, Peter Tork and Earl Thomas Conley, 77; Bill Isles (O’Jays), 78; and Billy Ray Reynolds (Waylon Jennings’ guitarist), 79;
Ginger Baker (Cream drummer) and Jerry Naylor (Crickets’ singer), 80; Herb Cox (Cleftones), Gerry McGee (Ventures) and Dick Dale, 81; Reggie Young (Elvis guitarist), 82; Jack Scott, 83; Chuck Barksdale (The Dells), 84; and George Chambers (Chambers Brothers’ bassist), 89; and
Hal Blaine (“Wrecking Crew” drummer), 90; Leon Rausch (Bob Wills singer), 91; Harold Bradley and Mac Wiseman, 93; Bonnie Guitar and Dick Richards (Bill Haley drummer), 95; and Doris Day, 97.
Have some fun; look up these folks, especially Johnson, Blaine and Bradley, and file adoption papers on their music.
Oh, and Google Johnny Hutchinson, 78, who also died last year.
Who?
Johnny was a drummer who early-on turned down an invite to join the Beatles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.