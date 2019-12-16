Events of the week that included Friday, Dec. 13, brought forth recent and distant memories, one dating back 65 years.
First, a return to Boll Weevil Monument Centennial Celebration Day, Wednesday, Dec. 11, and the end of the event’s second walking tour led by Mary Cannon and your scribe.
Our two tours, lasting over an hour apiece, began and ended at First United Methodist Church.
During the brief break between tours, your scribe sat in the house of Adams’ vehicle, parked alone in front of FUMC. At the end of Tour 2, reposing on the ground beneath the driver’s door were keys to your scribe’s vehicle and the HoA; been there some 90 minutes.
Time was drivers left keys in cars here; residents didn’t lock their residences’ doors nights or most other times short of leaving on world tour.
The key recovery momentarily eased the ever-growing reality we native baby boomers — and older remaining folks — who grew up and/or currently live in the “City of Progress,” have outlived our hometown, “The Peanut Capital of the World.”
Don’t believe it?
Count Enterprise business owners you know; look for ONE familiar face every visit to Publix, Walmart, Mellow Mushroom, any business; count Wildcat Stadium’s empty seats next season.
Who thought there’d be some 29,000 Enterprise residents awaiting the 2020 U.S. Census, after the 2010 count found only 35 percent of us were card-toting natives?
Who thought there’d be more than 20,000 cars on Boll Weevil Circle on typical weekdays or that we haven’t had an Enterprise native in the mayor’s chair since Johnny Henderson almost 20 years ago.
And good luck finding Southern drawls in school classrooms.
Being newcomers in 1946, Mother and Daddy were welcomed to Enterprise by countless natives, many of them Warren family members.
In 1882, everyone was an Enterprise newcomer, even those who, 30-plus years later, brought peanuts here.
During the monument’s re-dedication, several speakers embraced the community’s current sadness over the death of former Enterprise High School Wildcat and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, shot at least five times, senselessly slain with several comrades in class at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Dec. 6, by a maniacal Saudi assassin.
Minutes before these words were written, Ensign Watson’s earthly remains arrived home, escorted by 28 blue-lighted police vehicles amid a growing cortege of private ones when they passed your scribe en route to a downtown Enterprise hero’s welcome.
Beyond tragic.
The 65-year-old memory mentioned above happened in Decatur, Michigan, while visiting Dick Adams’ parents, the couple 11 of us first cousins called Gramma and Grampa.
Long-time readers may recall the story, from the day Mother and Daddy left Gramma tending to her absolutely most-favorite grandchild; yep, your scribe, who’d made Gramma cry broken-hearted tears, bolt to her bedroom and close the door minutes before Mother and Daddy returned, found their son in the backyard, scared, but quick to confess to causing Gramma’s tears.
“What’d you do?” Daddy asked.
“Asked her about the picture of Uncle Don in his Army uniform.”
“That’s not your Uncle Don,” Daddy explained. “That’s your Uncle Ed; he was killed in Italy in World War II.”
Never knew Uncle Ed or Ensign Watson, but writing about ’em’s easy.
Real-life heroes write their own legacy.
