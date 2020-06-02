We veteran wrestling fans have long mourned the end of Saturday afternoon’s “WTVY Live Studio Wrestling.”
Known as “Continental Championship Wrestling” when it ended in 1989, baby boomers grew up watching “Gulf Coast Championship Wrestling” that morphed into “Southeast Championship Wrestling” before becoming CCW.
Every Saturday, between 3:30-4 p.m., an inner alarm still goes off, signaling time to find a TV before 4:30. EVERY Saturday!
Wednesday nights now feature wrestling on two different cable channels: All Elite Wrestling screens in the House of Adams’ Big Moroccan Theater.
Dustin and Cody Rhodes, sons of the late Dusty Rhodes, “The American Dream,” are featured many Wednesday nights, but ain’t as exciting as “The Dream.”
If you haven’t watched, know that male and female AEW wrestlers have been working before fan-less stands, ’scusin’ fellow wrestlers socially distancing themselves at ringside to hoot and holler.
Playing to the crowd, obviously a big part of what we always called the “King of Sports,” has been sorta awkward at best.
And NASCAR, after having shut down some two months, is running again, but current pandemic conditions have also led to empty stands, which likely doesn’t matter that much to 40 pimple-faced drivers going 200 mph.
Filling newspaper sports pages and TV programming is tough on folks earning their living sports reporting in this nation, now embroiled in riotous demonstrations coast-to-coast.
Most months with an “R” in them feature sports of all sorts, most events starting immediately following “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Seems like we’re at our most patriotic between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Memorial Day celebrations were reserved this year due to COVID-19, and Fourth of July activities will likely be toned down from normal.
Shoot, fireworks may be as expensive as ground chuck and the risk of starting a riot may be too great even for chronic fire-crackerers.
Flag Day is June 14, and there’s no telling what may happen; it could simply be ignored, much like May 8 was.
Annually, May 8 is V-E Day, which, some may recall, since 1945 has been Victory in Europe Day, when Allied forces in Europe forced Germany to holler for the calf rope.
This Aug. 14 will be celebrated by true American patriots as Victory in Japan Day, the anniversary of the end the war in the Pacific.
Those special days, plus the April 12, 1945, death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, were 75 years ago and that’s notable, especially to the dwindling number of World War II veterans who must be broken-hearted by recent nationwide riots.
Like the pandemic, most everyone was impacted by WWII, an event that saw many professional baseball players serve in the military.
Among them were Warren Spahn, Hoyt Wilhelm, Stan Musial, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Hank Greenberg, Larry Doby, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, Jackie Robinson, Enos Slaughter, Duke Snider, Bob Feller, Whitey Ford, Hartford’s Early Wynn and Haleburg-born Monte Irvin, only some of 36 WWII veteran players, umpires, front office personnel and managers in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Speaking of baseball, you ready?
It’s June 3. Somebody holler, “Play ball!”
Major leaguers should be ready if they’ve followed Mobile’s Satchell Paige’s recipe: “I did a lot of dancing in the off-season, then on opening day, I shook hands with the catcher and took the mound … .”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.