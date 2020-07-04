It’s not just on Independence Day that four personal heroes come to mind; happens daily, especially when “Gunsmoke” airs in the House of Adams Big Moroccan Theater.
Three of the heroes are well known: Tennessean Alvin York, a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient in World War I; Texan Audie Murphy, the highest-decorated soldier during World War II; and James Arness, from Minnesota.
Murphy, Arness and the fourth guy, a Michigander, all earned Purple Hearts during the Italian campaign that began with an amphibious landing at Anzio.
The Army Pfc. from Michigan also earned the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and Army Good Conduct Medal.
Here are some of his words written in February 1942 to one of his brothers during the war:
“Ma probably wrote and told you I have to report to Fort Custer on the 12th, so I’m in the army now.”
On Jan. 18, 1944, in another communication with his brother, Dick, was a letter mailed from North Africa:
“Had a little spare time so thought I’d drop you a line, how goes everything with you by now. All okay over here at least by me. The last time I had a letter from you, you wanted to know if I needed money, that is the least of my worries, if you had a million or a dime you’re still just as well off over here.
“There’s one thing you might send and that is a dozen handkerchiefs and of course any candy or gum would be really appreciated and that’s not kidding there’s nothing sweet over here not even the girls.
“Boy mail sure comes slow maybe it will start coming in sometime soon. I’ve had plenty of letters but all of them were over a month old except one I got from Leona on the 9th and that was written on the 29th and was V-Mail, so I advised them at home to write that way. I’m trying air mail, don’t know how long it is going to take. Well I know I haven’t written anything but try and write a letter, now you can’t say this, you can’t say that, one thing I can say is so long for now,” Ed.
Days later, Ed entered Anzio’s Operation Shingle (Jan. 22-July 5, 1944) and the next communication brother Dick got was from their hometown newspaper:
“The body of Edward D. Adams, 20, who lost his life in World War II arrived in Decatur on the Monday train from Chicago. It was taken to the Newell and Sons funeral home where services were conducted Tuesday afternoon at two o’clock by Rev. Henry Houseman. Veterans from three wars attended the service and the Legion and VFW gave the military funeral service at the grave in Hamilton cemetery.
“Pfc. Edward D. Adams was a son of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Adams of Decatur. He entered the service Feb. 12,1942, receiving his training at Camp Howze and Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He was sent overseas and arrived in North Africa on Christmas Day 1943. From there he was transferred to Anzio Beach, Italy, where he was killed July 10, 1944…
“… He was a young man of fine quality and it was a sad day in Decatur when the news came over the wire that he had been killed.
“The business houses of Main Street were closed for his funeral and the flags were flown at half-mast during the day.”
Don’t really think Sgt. York, Audie Murphy and James Arness bravely fought for this country and Uncle Ed fought and died, so folks in 2020 could disrespect the American Flag and this nation, itself founded by protesters looking for better lives together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.