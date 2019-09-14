Tonight’s the night.
And the timing couldn’t be any better.
Sept. 15 has been a significant day many times since scribes began recording events of the day, circa 608 A.D., when St. Boniface IV began his reign as Catholic Pope.
Maybe he’s the guy ultimately responsible for City Elementary School scholars in the mid-20th Century eating fish on Fridays in the lunchroom.
Some of us tried spotting Catholics in our classrooms early in first grade, but having no idea what a Catholic was, we had no one to thank for the fried fish we couldn’t get enough of on Fridays.
Looking back on it as City School’s 100th birthday celebration on Sept. 24 nears, one thing we weren’t served by Mrs. Miller and her lunchroom crew was anything produced at the U.S. Milch Goat Show first held in Rochester, New York, Sept. 15, 1913.
No, Neal, our friend Harold Stanley was not teaching at the University of Rochester in 1913, but he may have been studying abroad then.
It’s arguable any event on any Sept. 15 surpasses one in 1928, when Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming “discovered” penicillin while studying influenza.
Many educated sources cite penicillin as the greatest medical discovery of all time; others say aspirin.
No argument here; penicillin and aspirin happen to be the only medicines your scribe can spell on first try; had to look up Mercurochrome, illegal in this country since 1998.
Personally, wish that ban had happened decades earlier; wish Merthiolate and castor oil had met the same fate.
On Sept. 15, 1949, “The Lone Ranger” premiered on ABC-TV but was not seen in the House of Adams until the mid-’50s when a Motorola console TV on casters found us.
Whoa, Kemosabe.
Many fans enjoying the 2019 season in the sun the Atlanta Braves are enjoying may not remember when the Braves played their last game in Boston, yep, Sept. 15, 1953.
The team played as the Milwaukee Braves before moving to Atlanta prior to the ’66 season.
The Braves recently moved again … to a state-of-the-art Spring Training complex, CoolToday Park, located near Sarasota.
Spring 2020 schedules for Atlanta, the other 14 Grapefruit League teams and 15 Cactus League outfits were released in August.
Not that long ago, Spring schedules were released in February, before games started in March.
Hmmm.
Hard to believe, it’s been 60 years since Nikita Khrushchev arrived in the U.S. to start a 13-day visit, Sept. 15, 1959.
We had a test on that several days later … after we’d studied current events in The Weekly Reader.
On this date in ’63, Felipe, Matty and Jesus Alou played together in San Francisco’s outfield for an inning.
Unbelievably, on Sept. 15, 1997, Google was registered as a domain name.
That brings us to tonight when Ken Burns’ latest project, “Country Music,” debuts on Alabama Public TV.
Watched the preview last Sunday and couldn’t help but notice numerous long-haired male country artists.
When this series gets to Merle Haggard, Mr. Burns, sporting his Beatles “do,” might best omit the line “We don’t let our hair grow long and shaggy/Like the hippies out in San Francisco do” from “Okie from Muskogee.”
When Patsy Cline is featured, know for a fact one of her Grand Ole Opry sponsors was Sessions’ Schoolcraft Peanut Butter.
