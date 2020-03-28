Mother often spoke of V.J. Day, Aug. 15, 1945, in St. Louis, where she and Daddy were when World War II ended with Japan’s surrender.
Daddy was in the Army Air Corps helping defend the Gateway to the West, and as soon as surrender news hit, Mother said stores/restaurants closed, people flooded into streets and celebrated, nonstop, some three days.
Mother said it was hot, and she and Daddy, like other revelers, were hungry, bone-tired, just as others of their Greatest Generation, and their parents, were when the Great Depression unofficially ended just before WWII began for this country.
In 1945’s mid-August, Americans were HAPPY, regardless of political affiliation!
In recent years, since release of archival footage of the Great Depression and WWII and from reading and personal recollection of other 20th-century events, the feeling of being cheated out of such merriment since WWII became painful.
Always felt like when Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon, July 20, 1969, the nation cheered as one.
Nope.
Naysayers were near Cape Kennedy (Canaveral) the day Apollo 11 was launched, on national TV decrying what they deemed a waste of billions of dollars better used elsewhere in society.
Locally, Enterprise people have enjoyed ample reasons to celebrate almost since the town was settled.
Enterprise was incorporated in 1896, and the first train came here in 1898, the same year the Enterprise Ledger first went to press.
In 1908, then-Coffee County High School opened on College Street.
We celebrated arrival of peanuts after boll weevils, one of several pests from the southwest to invade us, all but destroyed cotton crops in years leading to World War I.
Enterprise had a wildly popular Armistice Day (Nov. 11, 1918) parade at the end of WWI and on Dec. 11, 1919, we dedicated the world-famous boll weevil monument.
City Elementary School opened in ’19, a block west of CCHS.
In the ’20s, on the heels of electricity, radio roared into town.
In the ’30s, to control insect- and food-borne diseases, the U.S. Government promoted health by setting up five canneries to teach Enterprise homemakers how to preserve fruits and vegetables.
Enterprise hailed all that.
Then came local WWII celebrations akin to those in St. Louis.
Baby boomers missed all that.
In our lives, the end of the Korean Conflict, conquest of polio, Elvis, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, “The Andy Griffith Show,” Joey Heatherton, Americans walking on the moon, birth control pills, Vietnam War’s end, Beatles’ break-up, toppling of Berlin’s Wall, end of first Gulf War, Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, etc., gave reasons to rejoice.
Many of us have celebrated personal milestones: 16th birthdays, first cars, 21st birthdays, college graduations, marriage(s), children’s arrival, grandchildren, lifelong friendships, dotage, etc.
Celebrations galore.
Hmm.
Control of this invisible-to-the-naked-eye, rare coronavirus plague will cause a GIGANTIC celebration, a world-wide gala.
Today feels like we’re waiting for a hurricane to arrive, unaware of the damage it’ll do, when it’ll leave and the clean-up.
This modern-day, unprecedented virus ain’t leaving today.
Or tomorrow.
Who knows when?
Being held prisoner in our own homes flat don’t get it!
Not in America.
All this will end.
Hopefully soon.
We’ll celebrate.
Politicians may even get in on it.
Boy, how we’ll celebrate!
And we’ll be HAPPY!
Hopefully, at least for ONE day.
