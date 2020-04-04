This year’s March madness we could’ve done without!
Somewhere, there is/was the first person infected by COVID-19, that, unlike Mary Mallon’s 51 typhoid victims who died in New York City, ultimately is killing thousands.
Remember: Testing positive for COVID-19 ain’t usually criminal.
Authorities predict this Draconian peril may see the U.S. death toll reach 240,000; through Thursday, 52,983 have died worldwide.
For the record, according to several sources, in recent years some 153,000 Earthlings die EVERY day.
Hmmm.
Of countless, end-of-the-world movies known in the House of Adams, “Moonraker” pitted James Bond against Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale), whose toxin developed from rare orchids would destroy all humanity, save his chosen folks.
Bond (Roger Moore) saved us.
Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) similarly saved us in “Inferno.”
We’ll never know names of all the world’s REAL 2020 heroes.
Don’t know if even Bond could save us now, not from coronavirus, but from naysayers, critics and political faultfinders who think they have all the answers … in retrospect.
Why didn’t they alert us of these shortcomings of medical supplies years ago?
Had they, some supplies would be beyond expiration dates, like much unused store-housed goods over time: useless.
Same tribe of critics always appears during major calamities.
Saw a headline, “32 Ways YOU Are Making People Sick,” … disturbing but not as scary as: “Med schools considering early graduations for students.”
After watching scads of World War II documentaries, unlike German and Japanese demons of World War II that summarily killed the defenseless of all ages/walks of life, at least there’s a chance to live after this villainous virus is dispatched.
In the HoA, the order of the day is to hunker down and scrub the hide off both hands. Being held prisoner and time don’t matter much when there’s nowhere to go.
Doubtless, we’re all breaking new ground until further notice; could go beyond April 30 before local social distancing, the new hula hoop, passes into history.
There are recent positives during this global panic, i.e., “White House: First of 22 scheduled airlifts of medical supplies from China lands in NYC Sunday.”
Greenhouse emissions in China and India are drastically reduced.
Here, it appears Americans are mostly staying home, except for those keeping us going and those committing crimes.
Guiltless fun is rare now, but our favorite teams haven’t lost a game; holes are going un-bogeyed; and nobody’s lamenting the “big ’un” that got away.
Untold numbers of prisoners (3,500 in California) are getting early releases.
Perception of missed opportunities, large and small, is personal; obviously, nothing compares to deaths and pain, physical, mental and financial.
But it’s a spring with low gas prices; no politicians knocking on doors, few robocalls and people fearlessly jumping in front of media photographers ain’t jumping.
Likely, manufacturers of tricycle motor products will soon gear-up for the 2020-21 global baby boom due to hit NLT December.
Barbers/beauticians must be honing clippers; many men, and being politically correct, women, may need beards shaved, hair coifed when the all-clear’s sounded.
There’s dismay filling out Census forms for those who don’t claim to be “Male” or “Female,” but not dealing with love bugs in May should suit us all.
Hmmm.
Hopefully, on some future day when someone mentions “coronavirus,” listeners will ask, “what’s that?”
And nobody will remember.
