WARM SPRINGS, Ga.
When baby boomers were nippers, mention Easter and we envisioned hunting dyed hen’s eggs until we wore ’em out, without getting our spanking-new duds dirty.
We learned about the Crucifixion and the whole meaning of Easter to Christians, and springtime to everyone.
But we didn’t know about Basil.
More on him shortly.
Historically a day for positive events, April 12 featured births of:
Legislator/orator Henry Clay (1777); Hound Dog Taylor, Chicago blues musician (1915); Billy Vaughn, musician/ orchestra leader (1919); Tiny Tim (Herbert Khaury) — “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” — (1932); pianist Herbie Hancock and Rev. John Hagee (1940); Frank Bank (“Lumpy” on “Leave it to Beaver”) (1942); and Steppenwolf’s John Kay (Joachim Krauledat) (1944).
Events of April 12 include:
1887 — First catcher’s mask used;
1909 — Philadelphia’s Shibe Park (later Connie Mack Stadium) opened;
1924 — Chicago’s WLS (World’s Largest Store) went on air;
1930 — Motion Picture Production Code instituted;
1946 — Louise Suggs won her first major golf tournament at Augusta Country Club;
1953 — Ben Hogan won Masters Toonament;
1954 — BIG Joe Turner’s “Shake, Rattle & Roll” released; Bill Haley & His Comets recorded “Rock Around the Clock”;
1960 — Bill Veeck and Chicago’s Comiskey Park debuted exploding scoreboard;
1961 — Russian Yuri Gargarin became first man in orbit; “Theme from a Summer Place” won Record of the Year at Grammy Awards (Ray Charles earned four awards);
1964 — Arnold Palmer won Masters;
1965 — Phillies beat Astros, 2-0, in first regular-season game played in the Astrodome;
1971 — Plaques honoring Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio dedicated in Yankee Stadium;
1981 — Space Shuttle Columbia launched on maiden voyage;
1985 — Hulk Hogan/Mr. T. defeated Rowdy Roddy Piper/Paul Orndorf in WrestleMania I in Madison Square Garden;
1988 — Harvard University patented a genetically-engineered mouse (first for animal life);
1990 — Chicken of the Sea, H.J. Heinz and Bumble Bee stopped buying tuna caught in nets entrapping dolphins.
1992 — Trump Shuttle became US Air Shuttle;
2015 — Hillary Clinton announced presidential candidacy;
2016 — Scientists and internet entrepreneurs, including Stephen Hawking and Mark Zuckerberg, announced plans to launch a robot spacecraft to Alpha Centauri; and
2020 — We’re still here!
Likely, April 12, 1945 and 1955 remain more significant than most already mentioned.
On April 12, 1945, Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt died in Warm Springs, where he’d been coming since being stricken with what was believed to be poliomyelitis in 1921.
Warm Springs’ natural spring water is believed to help polio victims recover.
Soon, FDR bought the property, established the Warm Springs’ Foundation, open today, with a two-year waiting list, to those in need. Roosevelt chose a reluctant but most-capable lawyer friend, Basil O’Connor, to run it.
On April 12, 1955, polio vaccine tested by Dr. Jonas Salk was declared, “safe and effective,” allowing baby boomers and our fretful parents to remove that contagious viral illness as a threat.
It was O’Connor who launched what Eddie Cantor named “March of Dimes” by asking for dime donations be sent to the White House; seven billion dimes were raised, financing Salk’s vaccine and ultimately the end of polio in this country.
Because of O’Connor, the Mother’s March of Dimes and a little later, Albert Sabin’s vaccine, and without government money, we’ve all found golden eggs.
Not just on Easter.
Hopefully, long before next Easter someone finds the cure for COVID-19.
