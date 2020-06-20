“Spring has sprung, fall has fell, summer’s here, it’s hot as … usual” or so we used to say in our youth.
Today’s the first full day of summer and Father’s Day.
Aaah, the summer solstice.
You still self-quarantining, leaving home for dashes to the grocery stores hunting hoardable toilet paper?
You may want to carry squeezable rolls in your ride if you celebrate partial reopening of the economy, cheap gas, and work furloughs by escaping on the open road.
Seems potential travelers may also need to snatch some adult diapers; COVID-19 and fear thereof, have forced gas stations, convenience stores, etc. to close public restrooms.
Haven’t heard how state/national parks, rest stops, theme parks, etc. are handling bladder situations, but according to early-June reports, there’s a problem in major cities where they’re doing more than dancin’ in the streets.
So, ladies, especially capable “hoverers,” you may need become an answer to the age-old question “Why do men “go” standing up?”
The answer, of course, is “because we can.”
Live and learn.
Equal rights is the law of the land.
In countless westerns screened in the House of Adams’ Big Moroccan Theater so far, not airy one has shown a hoss, mule, steer, cow, sheep or goat answering nature’s call.
It’s fact, Enterprise and other towns established before, say 1900, give or take a decade or two, began with dirt streets that accommodated horse traffic, saddle, and surrey, and, as pictures of downtown Enterprise show, other livestock sorta roaming free.
Somebody had to clean up the droppings, etc. before, during and after streets were paved. Some of those same streets are currently being repaved.
In summer 1968, the Dixie Dozen, members of the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band, represented Alabama at the 51st Lions International Convention, in Dallas.
We played numerous convention venues and marched in a 10-minute parade after waiting to launch for 2:45 hours while Lone Star equestrian units sashayed by us.
Can’t recall Burns Whittaker, Kris Holzapfel, Chuck Gibson or your scribe minding the pre-parade wait, spent next to scantily clad Kilgore Junior College Rangerettes.
Frequently, while we waited, a large truck being loaded from behind by 3-4 guys a’shovelin’ thousands of road apples passed us; we marched on green-tinged streets.
Still think about that shovel brigade, guys likely happy to be in the show business.
Historically, on June 21’s merry go-round:
- 1788 – U.S. Constitution came into effect;
- 1822 – Slave revolt leaders Denmark Vesey and Peter Poyas arrested in South Carolina;
- 1877 – 10 Irish immigrants hanged in Pennsylvania;
- 1879 – William White became first African-American Major League Baseball player”
- 1943 – Federal troops ended Detroit race riot;
- 1977 – Former White House Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman entered prison;
- 1982 – John Hinckley found not guilty of trying to assassinate Pres. Ronald Reagan;
- 1987 – Mike Tyson sexually harassed parking lot attendant;
- 1989 – SCOTUS ruled flag burning legal;
- 1990 – Little Richard got Hollywood Walk of Fame star;
- 2000 – Section 28 outlawing promotion of homosexuality in United Kingdom repealed in Scotland;
- 2001 – Mexican artist Frido Kahlo honored on U.S. postage stamp; and
- 2017 – Israeli women won sexism case against El Al airlines.
As the recently deceased Preston T. (Truman Duckett) frequently said on his WTVY dance program, “Mercy!”
