Today’s the day.
For celebrating a 100th birthday.
At 5 p.m.
Despite its happening 63+ years ago, the delicious aroma embracing City School awaiting your scribe opening day of first grade in September 1956 remains.
That fragrance of baking rolls burst from the lunchroom, luckily next door to Miss Dot Ellis’ classroom where we “A-G” scholars began our mandated knowledge quest.
Like millions of Americans, our first few years of school were good as it gets.
Without saying City Schoolers had it better than anyone anywhere, a few indelible memories need rekindling while waiting for 5 p.m. and the chance to atone for one unhappy incident.
More on that presently.
After all of us awestruck young’uns were seated on Day 1, Miss Ellis called roll, then explained the goodies neatly stacked at our places were ours to keep: a box of fat Crayolas, one Blue Horse (or Nifty) notebook and a Coca-Cola pencil and “Golden Rule” ruler belonged to the kid and didn’t have to be shared with anyone, not even Sally Grimes or Marilyn Brannon!
Miss Ellis soon explained the tardy bell and play period, warning us playground metal sliding boards get hot enough, seems like, to fry slabs of Frosty Morn ham.
Then we learned about mid-morning lunch featuring Paschal’s Dairy chocolate milk and a four-pack of Golden Flake square cookies.
Later, Miss Ellis explained the lunchroom’s primary rule and procedures.
We were instructed to exit the nearby outside door onto the landing, turn right onto the creosote-treated wooden ledge, aka “The Catwalk,” and follow the person ahead of us into the lunchroom.
Alphabetically first, your scribe’s person to follow was Miss Ellis, who’d earlier repeatedly advised the No. 1 Lunchroom Rule was “NO TALKING,” not join the “Clean-Plate Club” today.
Teacher stood at the head of the line demonstrating how food got onto our trays.
She hadn’t prepared us for the great food we’d eat daily; everything tasted as good as the baking bread had smelled.
Post-lunch naps on the palleted wooden floor were required; who wouldn’t be frazzled after all that learning?
The first day ended with exciting prospects for days ahead.
Enterprise in 1956 didn’t have ballfields galore; no T-ball, pee wee football, etc.
We learned baseball playing kickball; we learned to write and read one letter at a time, immediately thankful learning the alphabet only ran 26 letters.
Never discovered how teacher-written letters on blackboards were identical to letters on charts above them.
Looking back, seems City School years whizzed by: plays, Christmas assemblies, classroom parties, crossing guards, Elvis, puppet shows, hookworm tests, sliding on wintergreen floor sweep and more book-learning every year; second-grade train rides to Elba; Hula Hoops and Barbie; Cub Scouts and Brownies; “Duck and Cover,” fire drills, vaccinations; and beating Hillcrest in softball, Hawaii and Alaska gaining statehood, and NASA’s first manned launch in fifth grade were part of it.
Oh, back on Day 1, we learned to NEVER to ring the school’s fire bell; older boys, mostly Jim and Joe Warren, terrorized your scribe describing the boy, caught ringing that bell ONCE decades earlier, who was still chained to the dungeon wall beneath the school.
In the auditorium on mornings too rainy, too cold to challenge “No Man’s Land” between the school’s wings, Jim and Joe tutored your scribe on proper four-letter word usage.
Jim and Joe brought a filched lipstick tube apiece to City School’s “Senior Day,” chased, then tackled (and tickled) your scribe in playground sand before face-painting their quarry.
Never paid ’em back.
Won’t today.
Jim’s daughter is City School’s head school marm.
