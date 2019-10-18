Can’t help wondering when someone’ll demand changing names of Enterprise High School’s next two football opponents: Montgomery’s Robert E. Lee Generals and Jeff Davis Volunteers.
Regardless of names, for ye newcomers, Lee and Jeff Davis play home games in Cramton Bowl, named for Fred J. Cramton, who donated his sanitary landfill to the city to construct a baseball field.
When Montgomery officials decided erecting a ballfield was too expensive, Fred reclaimed the land, raised $33,000 and had it built in 1922.
Auburn and Vanderbilt played the first game in Cramton and in 1923, Connie Mack brought his Philadelphia A’s there for spring training (1923-24).
Babe Ruth played there.
On Sept. 23, 1927, Cramton Bowl supposedly hosted the first night football game in the South; the game pitted Montgomery’s Cloverdale High against Pike Road High School.
Earl McFadden’s Cloverdale Tigers squeaked by Edgar McNees’ Pike Road Patriots, 72-0, in the season-opener for both teams.
Later, on Nov. 18, Cloverdale downed the then-Coffee County High School Wildcats, 39-6, ending forever the series that’d begun with a 19-6 CCHS loss in 1926.
A 6-6 tie with Dothan was the only blemish on Cloverdale’s 8-0-1 slate and our Wildcats, mysteriously, finished the ’27 season, 7-2-2; the other loss was a 19-18 heartbreaker against Panama City High.
Mr. Henry DeJarnette, who grew up in Cloverdale, told stories from his days as batboy for Connie Mack’s ballclub, and spoke of real, old-school football in his day.
More on that shortly.
After the second loss to Cloverdale, the Wildcats didn’t play a varsity football game against a Montgomery school until 1963, when they traveled to Cramton Bowl to face Sidney Lanier, and took a dubious 14-6 loss. Ask anyone who was there.
After a second loss to Lanier, by the same score, in ’64, the Cats and Poets didn’t meet on the gridiron again until ’69.
The Cats added Jeff Davis to their schedule in 1968 and will play the Vols for the 23rd time next week.
Fast forward to 1974, when Enterprise took up with Montgomery’s Carver High School on Oct. 25, and beat the Wolverines, 34-6, in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium in Bill Bacon’s first year at EHS.
The ’74 Enterprise squad enjoyed beating a Montgomery team so much the Cats hosted Lee a week later, on Nov. 1, and won, 16-8, en route to an 8-2 record.
At this writing, Enterprise holds a 48-32 lead against five Montgomery teams and to those of us in Cramton Bowl for that first Lanier game, that’s important.
Tonight, first-year EHS coach Rick Darlington and his staff face a Montgomery team for the first time in Cramton Bowl.
It’ll be a hoot beating Lee tonight and then turning around and whupping Jeff Davis in Wildcat Stadium next week.
Hey, you can only beat someone for the first time, uh, once.
Oh, about that old school football, Mr. Henry, as his son Charles Henry recently confirmed, said the coach took charge of the team at lunch on game days and made all ball-carriers drink glass after glass after glass of iced tea.
He wouldn’t let the players go to the bathroom … until seconds before kickoff … when he made them thoroughly wet their football britches.
McFadden said it made opponents somewhat reluctant to tackle Cloverdale players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.