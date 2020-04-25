Don’t know about everywhere else, but the Big Moroccan Theater screen in the House of Adams has been ablaze during this period of social distancing just like most typical days.
But April has been unprecedented for many an earthling, sorta like the opening dialog in Tom Hanks’ movie, “Inferno,” released Oct. 28, 2016, based on Dan Brown’s novel with David Koepp the screenwriter:
“It took the Earth’s population 100,000 years to reach a billion people. And then just 100 more to reach two billion. And only 50 years to double again. Four billion people in 1970. We’re nearly at eight billion now.
“We are destroying the very means by which life is sustained. Every single global ill that plagues the Earth......can be traced back to human overpopulation.
“Why do we demand inaction? We clear-cut. We dump. We consume. We destroy. Half the animal species on Earth have vanished......in the last 40 years.
“But still we keep attacking our own environment.
“Does it take a catastrophe to learn our lesson? To get our attention?
“Nothing changes behavior like pain. Maybe pain can save us.
“There’s a switch. If you throw it......half the people on Earth will die.
“But if you don’t......the human race will be extinct in a hundred years.
“What will you do?
“Mankind is the cancer in its own body. Do you love humanity enough to save it? …”
Nowadays, a typical day on earth features 151,600 deaths and 353,000 births.
Even with an hour of planking and regularly dead-lifting 260 pounds inside the HoA bunker daily, a lotta book-reading happens here; presently the “Classics Era” is underway.
Works by Dan Jenkins, (not the diet-) Bob Greene, Mitch Albom, Jean Shepherd, Bill Bryson, Rick Bragg, Kinky Friedman and, of course, Willie Nelson are treasures.
On that note, here are some gems from these philosophers, words that would’ve really pleased the late Louise Williamson when she was teaching us seventh-grade creative-writing in English class upstairs in Enterprise Junior High School in the early ‘60s.
“You know you’re in trouble when you talk to a napping cat,” Kinky.
“We all yearn for what we have lost. But sometimes, we forget what we have,” Mitch.
“In God we trust. All others pay cash,” Jean.
“Momma kept a garden, which sounds romantic to someone who never held a hoe,” Rick.
“The truth will always have a market,” Jean.
“Politics is the only field in which the more experience you have, the worse you get,” Kinky.
“If you look closely enough, amid the merciless and the bitter, there is always the chance that you might find comfort and the promise of something good,” Bob.
“The best fiction is true,” Kinky.
“Black bears rarely attack. But here’s the thing. Sometimes they do,” Bill.
“There’s nothing I can do about what happened last year, or yesterday and there’s not a lot I can do about tomorrow, but right now everything’s good,” Willie.
“Happiness is a moving target,” Kinky.
“In terms of adaptability, Americans are pretty amazingly useless,” Bill.
“The South, like chiggers and divinity candy, is everlasting,” Rick.
“Laughter is about the only thing that cuts trouble down to a size where you can talk to it,” Dan
One day, Willie told Kinky, “If you ain’t crazy, there’s something wrong with you.”
Continue sequestering safely.
