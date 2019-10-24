No way it’s been 51 years since Enterprise High School football fans sat in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium, licking our chops, ready for the Wildcatas to beat Montgomery‘s new high school: Jeff Davis.
At that point, Nov. 7, 1968, Enterprise was 0-4 all-time against Montgomery outfits: 0-2 vs. Cloverdale, 1926-27; and 0-2 against Sidney Lanier, 1963-64.
Enterprise wasn’t a world-beater in ’68; the Cats were 4-4 when they took the field against the upstart Volunteers, a team that won its first game, 75-6, against Montgomery County, had beaten Opelika, 56-7, in its second game and brought a 5-4 record to town.
We knew all that when we settled into our seats before either team came out for warm-ups ahead of an EHS win.
We noticed something was obviously amiss when the Vols came out; they wore Green Bay Packers uniforms and to us, looked as big as the Pack.
The Vols looked good warming up; so did we!
Games ain’t won in pre-game drills.
They’re won on the field, though, and Jeff Davis, coached by Billy Livings, won, 9-6, to end their inaugural season, 6-4, despite, ahem, having Warren Bowron in uniform.
Enterprise ended its season against Carroll High in Bates Memorial, an evening featuring one of the most unforgettable feats your scribe ever experienced.
Didn’t happen on the field.
Sitting with Jimmy Golden, then a stalwart Enterprise State Junior College sophomore basketball player, two years removed from quarterbacking the Carroll Eagles, your scribe, an ESJC freshman, went to pieces when Carroll got the ball near midfield, trailing, 7-6, with less than two minutes to play, headed toward the west end zone.
Golden kept saying Enterprise was going to win; repeated it before every play.
Carroll ran five plays in its final possession, and Golden called every play as the team broke huddle.
He even predicted a fumble before Carroll’s last play.
Can’t remember the EHS player who recovered the fumble, but he wore a blue jersey and likely led the celebration when time expired on the win that evened Enterprise’s record, 5-5.
We had a year to anticipate the next Jeff Davis game, this one in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl where the Cats had been cheated in their first appearance in 1963, in a 14-6 loss to Sidney Lanier.
The Vols beat the Cats in that ’69 meeting, 28-17, and punished us again in the ’70 season, 47-6, and edged the Cats 15-14 in ’71.
Eight seasons and a coaching change later, Enterprise finally avenged those four losses in the biggest of ways and did it in Cramton Bowl, in the semi-finals of the ’79 playoffs.
Enterprise won, 9-7, on an Eddie Fortner field goal and an interception return that seemed to take an hour for EHS defensive back Jeff Bagley to turn into what’s now known as a “pick-six.”
The Cats beat the Vols, 27-20, in the second playoff round en route to another championship in ’82.
Jeff Davis has two state championships, ’78 and ’96.
The Vols didn’t play EHS in ’78 but, an inadvertent whistle during a fake punt touchdown run by Jimmy McClain just before halftime in ’96, helped JD win, 17-7.
That’un still hurts.
Tonight could ease some pain; an EHS win means “Playoffs” for the 4-5 Cats.
