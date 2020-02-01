Today’s offering was to have begun with “It’s a numbers’ thing” and proceeded along its merry way.
But an aside is necessary before we explore today, 02-02-2020, Super Bowl LIV Sunday, Groundhog Day and Christie Brinkley’s birthday.
Lewis Grizzard’s friend and boyhood idol and his pick of “A Great American” was Weyman C. Wannamaker Jr.
Your scribe’s choice of truly “A Great American” was Charles Henry DeJarnette, who unexpectedly died in Wednesday’s early morning hours, leaving behind countless people whose lives he impacted much more than many of us ever told him.
If the only requirement for being a “Great American” concerns patriotism, Charles Henry would get a galaxy of stars on Walks of Fame.
Besides his country, Lt. Col. (Ret) DeJarnette loved his family and friends, Enterprise’s First United Methodist Church, Enterprise Country Club, Enterprise High School, especially his class of 1966, every day of the year and wore blue and orange on fall Saturdays ... and many other days.
After Grizzard’s 1994 death, Kathleen Cochran wrote, in part, that Grizzard died young “due to a heart surely weakened by the love of so many …”
Ditto for Charles Henry; fare thee well, Mr. Class President.
Later today, for some reason, Kansas City’s Chiefs and San Francisco’s 49ers will play Super Bowl LIV in Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., capping the 100th season of the National Football League.
At last count, there are more than 1,000 ways to bet on Super Bowl LIV.
The plot sickens.
Earlier this week, we learned an effort to get former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky’s prison sentence shortened was denied; thus far, Penn State has paid more than $100M in the convicted molester’s wake.
Worth noting, the Jan. 26 helicopter crash claiming the lives of nine folks in Los Angeles, including 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, and her father, former NBA great Kobe Bryant, happened on the 37th anniversary of the death of one of the University of Alabama’s fabled coaches, Paul Bryant (no relation).
Tuesday, we learned another NBA retiree, Allen Iverson, had more than $500,000 in jewels stolen from his hotel room.
Say what?
Backing up to Jan. 23, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced the group’s Science and Security Board had moved the symbolic Doomsday Clock’s hands forward, by 20 seconds, to 100 seconds before midnight.
Say what?
The Doomsday Clock, maintained since 1947, is a symbol representing the likelihood devastating effects of unchecked and unregulated global technologies would lead to man-made global catastrophe.
Since 1947 — even in the Cold War’s peak years — the clock’s minute hand never advanced past the 11:58 mark.
Finally, as these words are written, it’s unknown whether Punxsutawney Phil’s shadow emerged from its winter digs with Phil this morning.
Some Pennsylvania folks claim this one groundhog has made weather predictions since 1886, sustained only by doses of “groundhog punch” or “elixir of life” administered at the annual Groundhog Picnic in the fall.
Groundhogs in the wild live roughly six years.
Well, as the monkey said when he got his tail cut off, “it won’t be long now” until the Cheetos Super Bowl kicks off.
Reportedly, some of today’s prime, 30-second commercials, cost a skosh more that $6.5M per 30 seconds; two 60-second political spots went for $10M each.
