In some free magazines reaching the House of Adams, rewards for completing online surveys, are classified ads offering 5.5-inch lifts for men’s shoes, lifts all but guaranteed to help users gain respect, feel more confident, powerful, generally better about themselves … without friends even realizing what changed.
Yep.
Friends certainly won’tnotice such a subtle change, like we don’t notice men who dye their hair, try comb-overs, wear toupees, bask in tanning beds and have facelifts that apparently make blinking their eyes harder’n Chinese arithmetic.
Names available upon request.
Oops; you already know ’em.
All this came to mind Aug. 14, watching “reality” TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, who apparently have skin-tight, surgically-created, permanent grins, being arrested in Atlanta for, among other charges, FRAUD.
Makes a fellow wonder what else folks, who’ve changed their appearance in ways fooling no one but themselves, may be trying to hide.
Believe this, ye who’ve altered thy looks, we notice you, but our Southern manners dictate leaving the room before laughter besets us.
Usually.
Similarly, as mentioned here previously, it remains a mystery why so many Major League baseball players sport sweaty, scraggly beards now.
What they hidin’?
Especially can’t understand players with full beards and shaved heads, but hair ain’t an area of expertise in the HoA.
Inside the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center near Fort Benning, Georgia, recently, the Fife and Drum Restaurant was teeming with U.S. Army personnel three days before their graduation.
All dressed in desert camouflage uniforms we plainly noticed with nekkid eyes, two soldiers sitting near us were snarfing chef salads for lunch.
Chef SALADS?
Say it ain’t so, Joe.
Wonder what flavor salad dressing two soldiers of note who served at Benning awhile back, Omar Bradley and George S. Patton Jr., ate on their chef salads?
According to modern nutritionists, World War II soldiers, like baby boomers, didn’t typically eat what are now deemed “healthy” foods.
Except Spam.
Could be General of the Army Bradley, a Missouri native, and Patton, a Californian, who competed in the pentathlon alongside U.S. teammate Jim Thorpe in the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, may have chosen salads in Benning mess halls had the serving line featured unknown-to-them collards, boiled okra, stewed yellow squash and purple hull peas.
Newcomers, purple hulls, once cow fodder, have long been staples from the gnat line to the northern reaches of Florida’s Panhandle, and fall peas pair nicely with fresh turnip and mustard greens.
And cornbread.
But if you have a true gardening friend, like the late Bruiser Pilcher was, beg him to talk you into eating rutabaga tops, that by any comparison to the currently fashionable green, kale, win hands down.
Eat you a bate of greens at lunch, then for supper bust up some cornbread in a tea glass and pour the pot liquor over it.
Alongside, enjoy a gourmet sandwich made with leftover greens.
Directions: Thickly slather insides of two slices of limber, white bread with your favorite mayonnaise; on one slice, place a slab of yellow onion; pile leftover rutabaga greens on the other slice; salt to taste.
Mmmm!
That’s a lie!
Since there ain’t no such thing as leftover rutabaga greens, you’ve made an onion sandwich, which is good with pot liquor or as a stand-alone, especially after the first frost.
