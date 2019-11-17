Monday, Nov. 11, was a decision day in the House of Adams’ Big Moroccan Theater, where Veteran’s Day war programming played opposite Audie Murphy westerns most all day.
In his movies, playing Jesse James, Billy the Kid and himself, Audie was versatile, as World War II German soldiers learned.
Audie’s poem, “Freedom Flies in Your Heart Like an Eagle,” was part of his speech at 1968’s dedication of Alabama’s War Memorial in Montgomery.
Audie co-wrote Jerry Wallace’s hit, “Shutters and Boards,” and was 45 when he died in a plane crash.
His biographical movie, “To Hell and Back,” aired Monday, temporarily nipping decision-making in the bud, to paraphrase Barney Fife.
Like Audie, versatile Don Knotts appeared in westerns, “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” “Hot Lead and Cold Feet,” “The Shakiest Gun in the West,” etc., and military-based “No Time for Sergeants” and TV’s “McHale’s Navy.”
Audie’s HoA-favored westerns include “Apache Rifles,” “Seven Ways from Sundown,” “Drums Across the River,” “Six Black Horses” and “The Texican,” much beloved since another HoA fave, Broderick Crawford, co-stars.
“The Fastest Gun Alive,” “Lone Star,” “The Last Posse” and “Last of the Comanches” proved Broderick was as comfortable astride a horse as he was behind California “Highway Patrol” steering wheels on TV.
In “Last of the Comanches,” Crawford’s character, Sgt. Matt Trainor, trapped in a deserted, desert fort with several fellow soldiers, survivors of a savage raid led by Comanche brave, Black Cloud, speaking faster’n a nervous hen, pointed out an “Old Indian Trick” (OIT) to his mates.
Today, an “OIT” may be as hurtfully unwelcome as tomahawks in Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park were in last month’s National League playoffs.
What must some folks think of us baby boomer boys still counting bullets fired from GUNS brandished by bad guys and good ’uns?
They’d have a conniption fit if Indian head test patterns still appeared on TV screens.
To millions of baby boomer boys, growing up playing cowboys and Indians sounds better than cow-persons and Native Americans.
Most of us have favorite cowboys and their horses.
Cowboys watched much more nowadays than long ago on our 1950s Motorola console, include, alphabetically:
Rex Allen (Koko);
Gene Autry (Champion);
Johnny Mack Brown (Reno/Rebel and Scout);
Frog Millhouse (Black-Eyed Nellie aka Ring-Eyed Nellie);
Hopalong Cassidy (Topper);
Matt Dillon (Buck and Marshall, among at least six steeds);
Gabby Hayes (Calico, Eddie and Blossom);
Tex Ritter (White Flash);
Roy Rogers (Trigger and Trigger Jr.); and
Zorro (Tornado and Phantom).
In the HoA, Koko, the handsomest horse ever wuz, sadly, wasn’t in as many movies/TV shows as some others.
Another HoA favorite, New Yorker Jimmy Durante was in one Western, “Melody Ranch,” in which he sang, “Win with Autry.”
Some westerns leave us pondering:
What did Josh Randall and Paladin buy with bounties they collected?
Why don’t bad guys sing around campfires?
Where can you buy a lantern that lights up an entire room?
How many graves did Matt Dillon dig?
Did jailhouses have bathrooms?
Westerns, sure as there’s two horns and a tail on a Billy goat, typically leave viewers with unforgettable words, like Frog’s, “Whoa, Nellie!” and Matt’s “You got 15 minutes to get out of Dodge!”
And, as some unidentified cowboy, long before daylight today, asked, “ever seen a horse climb a tree?”
Uh?
Not yet.
