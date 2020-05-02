Never thought the day would come a professional hockey column would cover up white space under these words, but as Otis Day (DeWayne Jessie), of Otis Day and the Knights, said in “Animal House” as he introduced the highly-requested song, “Shama Lama Ding Dong,” here ‘tis!
Quickly: Name the National Hockey League player born here.
Got it?
Audley Kendrick Tuten was born here Jan. 14, 1914, but as a lad moved to Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, where he would live out his life after playing a combined 39 games for Chicago in the National Hockey League, 1941-43.
Some say Aud was born Jan. 14, 1915, mere months before another Enterprise native, Benjamin Edwin Paschal (Oct. 13, 1895-Nov. 10, 1974), made his Major League Baseball debut with Cleveland’s Indians; he batted .111 in nine games.
Ben was out of Major League play until 1920, when he played another nine games, this time for Boston’s Red Sox a season after pitcher/outfielder Babe Ruth was sold to New York’s Yankees.
Ben batted .357 in ’20 with Boston but wouldn’t return to MLB play until he was bought from Atlanta of the Southern League by the Yankees for $20,000 on Aug. 13, 1924.
Ben remained a Yankee, until Nov. 21, 1929, when, long in the tooth at 34, he, Johnny Grabowski and Wilcy Moore were traded to St. Paul of the American Association for Bubbles Hargrave.
In his eight-year, MLB career, Ben batted .309 in 364 games, primarily as the fourth outfielder behind Earl Combs, Bob Meusel and Ruth.
On the ’27 Yankees, still recognized as baseball’s greatest team, Ben batted .317 in 50 games, sometimes playing when Babe suffered one of his overhangs from the night before.
Ben, who didn’t appear in the ’27 World Series, went 1-for-5 in the ’26 Series as the Yankees lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, and had two hits in 10 at-bats in the ’28 Series helping the Yankees beat St. Louis.
Ben, who later retired to Charlotte, North Carolina, was likely agog on the Yankees bench when the ’26 Series surprisingly ended.
Playing in New York, the Yankees trailed the Cards, 3-2, in the seventh game of the Series when, with two outs in the ninth, Babe was thrown out trying to steal second base, ending the Series.
New York newsmongers were chomping at the bit that day to get at Babe in the post-game dressing room, where the first question was the obvious one:
“Babe, why’d you try to steal second with two outs?”
“Because I thought I could make it!”
So what does this trivia have to do with the price off eggs today?
First, trivia is defined as “details, considerations or pieces of information of little importance or value.”
Second, such topics as today’s ain’t been trivial in untold conversations between your scribe and Maxie Searcy, a friend whose pure love of sports and local history went unmatched; he told your scribe about Aud decades ago.
Maxie, who wore the fastest smile in the South, died Friday afternoon.
Seems like his spirit’s always been where, as Gene Autry sang in “Home on the Range,” “unofficial anthem” of the American West:
“… Seldom is heard a discouraging word,
“And the sky is not cloudy all day…”
Goodbye dear friend.
