Don’t know who gets credit for your scribe’s interest in U.S. history, especially 20th Century events/people but a good guess would be Dick Adams.
One day after Daddy’s 13th birthday, on March 3, 1933, newly elected U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt took the Oath of Office the first of four times.
Roosevelt’s inaugural address spread 1,883 words over 20 minutes assuring Americans better days lay ahead for a country amid the Great Depression.
The first words of the speech still grab attention:
“I AM certain that my fellow Americans expect that on my induction into the Presidency, I will address them with a candor and a decision which the present situation of our Nation impels. This is preeminently the time to speak truth, the whole truth frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly facing conditions in our country today. This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper.
“So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and of vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days …”
Despite family wealth, FDR, like typical Americans, knew there were monstrous problems.
The 32nd President, who readily admitted he didn’t have all the solutions when he took office, immediately surrounded himself with educated, free-thinking folks, men and women, whose motives weren’t getting elected, re-elected or climbing Washington’s power structure.
Not everything they tried in Roosevelt’s first 100 days in office worked as planned, but the nation was regularly assured its elected and appointed officials in Washington were going to continue finding solutions for miseries Americans faced daily.
Roosevelt, stricken by a paralytic illness in 1921, sometimes must’ve wanted to answer “I don’t know” to difficult questions, but his demeanor, plus monumental efforts by his wife, Eleanor, assured Americans through radio broadcasts, newspaper columns and newsreel footage shown at picture shows, there was method aplenty in their madness.
It didn’t hurt the administration’s chances of success that news media then were supportive of Washington’s efforts.
Miss Leonidas Jones, who taught all that and much more to us in eighth-grade American History, lived through the Depression and absolutely would NOT understand what’s happened during this COVID-19 pandemic now ruling the world.
Words of comfort are seemingly premium priced nowadays; the Boy Scouts of America, for goodness sake, has declared bankruptcy and is about done.
Comfort.
We’re gonna need a bunch more comfort until we quit treating symptoms and start treating problems.
All of us.
If you need to read more encouraging words, Eleanor Roosevelt wrote, “With the new day comes new strengths and new thoughts.”
If you need to hear more comforting words, watch the beginning of “Patton,” the part about having a grandchild in your lap and having to admit shoveling something in Louisiana rather than getting in on the fighting during World War II.
And then listen online to FDR deliver 1,883 words of hope in his ’33 speech.
