Kyle Mooty helped set up today’s April Fool’s column by having your scribe’s mostly sports-related words appear here every first Wednesday since Jan. 1.
Now, paraphrasing “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” star Marlin Perkins, “Suddenly (almost), without warning,” this sinister novel coronavirus attacked.
Each passing March day collected/projected more life-changing woes to multitudes.
Arguably, not since the world’s lone boat builder was measuring pieces/parts in cubits has the earth’s entire population faced such deadly peril.
Mother always said, “sometimes, you have to smile to keep from crying.”
This growing social distancing, the new hula hoop, makes this one of those times.
Neal, remember reading Babe Ruth’s biography in third grade?
Reading “Babe Ruth” introduced us to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main St., Cooperstown, New York, 13326.
Babe, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson and Christy Mathewson formed the Hall’s first class inducted in 1936, only 22 years before we discovered it.
That book thowed a still un-satisfied expedition cravin’ on your lifelong friend!
Almost got to scratch that 62-year-old itch last year.
No trip; still itchin’.
In 1970, your scribe responded to a “Baseball Digest” classified ad, “Become a Member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.”
Back then, annual membership was $10, somewhat less than now but helping preserve baseball history’s priceless.
Three summers ago, Rex Bynum called and announced, “just wanted to let you know I’m finally in the Hall of Fame!”
Rex played professionally in the Cleveland Indians organization with Dennis Eckersley, whose HoF plaque Rex and Kathy had spotted seconds before calling the House of Adams, sadly reporting there wasn’t enough reverence being observed by that day’s youthful Cooperstown visitors.
We sorta vowed to go there together.
Ain’t happened.
Over the years, connecting with the HoF online has mostly replaced cards/letters mailed from the HoA at least twice per annum urging the Veteran’s Committee to vote Alabama-native Riggs Stephenson into the hallowed shrine.
Riggs’ .3361 lifetime batting average ranks 22nd all-time.
Reverted to real mail with 2019’s Christmas card, bought from the Hall online, once more pleading Riggs’ case.
“Suddenly, without warning,” a real letter from Cooperstown arrived Jan. 5, 2020.
Is Riggs finally getting inducted?
Nope.
More personal than that.
Jane Forbes Clark, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the HoF her grandfather founded, wrote the most exciting letter the HoA EVER received.
“Dear Ricky,
“No, this isn’t about your man Riggs Stephenson; it’s about you.
“Since 1986, when anyone reaches the 50th consecutive year of sustained membership, there’s a very special gift.
“This year, you’re one of two members who qualified for the four-day, three-night visit, during our May Hall of Fame Members-Only Celebration Game.
“For your loyalty, all expenses will be paid; we will arrange everything and look forward to visiting with you beginning May 20; we’ll even talk about Riggs.
“Call us when you get this letter to confirm!”
Called her!
It don’t get no better’n this!
A life-long dream fulfilled.
For free!!
Fast forward to a March 24th e-mail from the HoF:
“Dear Ricky, regrettably, this is to inform you, due to COVID-19, our May Members’ Celebration has been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled.”
Drat!
Hmmm.
This is either the saddest column ever appearing here or it’s an April Fool’s joke.
You decide.
