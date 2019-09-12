Many Southerners, smart ones, are a curious, superstitious lot.
To wit: Enterprise High School’s Wildcats travel to Smiths Station tonight looking for their first 7A Region 2 win since downing Smiths in Panther Stadium, 42-8, Oct. 13, 2017.
Tonight’s game, on full moon eve, comes on another Friday the 13th.
Enterprise and Smiths both lost region openers last week, 44-0, EHS in Auburn, Smiths in Phenix City to Central High after beating Russell County and Valley.
Watching EHS football the last 25 years has been painful sometimes, including last Friday when the Cats earned only two first downs in the first half in Auburn as the Tigers evened the series, 12-12, meaning there’ll be a 13-game winner and a 13-game loser after the teams clash in Wildcat Stadium next summer.
Tonight, Enterprise’s only important opponent is the black- and silver-clad Smiths outfit.
Hopefully, the Cats’ll earn their 14th win in 21 outings against Smiths and not be stuck on 13 wins one more day.
Enterprise’s win tonight will be huge.
As we age, some of us become cantankerous, downright ornery and more superstitious with each passing day, notably in the House of Adams.
Not that way at your place?
Well, next time you say, “I ain’t had a cold in five years,” don’t add “knock on wood” and see what happens.
Remember the “Andy Griffith Show” episode Barney failed to forward a chain letter before requalifying on the pistol range?
Barney, with sweet thing Thelma Lou standing by her man, bubblingly said “I hit it” after his first shot, easily qualified … but revealed he carried a four-leaf clover and a rabbit’s foot in his pocket.
Don’t know if the optimistic guy who fell off the Empire State Building toted a talisman in his pocket, but hollering, “So far, so good,” every floor he passed wasn’t enough to save him in an “it ain’t the fall, it’s the sudden stop” situation.
In case readers don’t know, sports folk, a highly superstitious lot, leave little to chance.
Pete Maravich wore the same socks throughout his basketball career.
Baseball insiders don’t mention no-hitters their pitchers have going.
That unwritten law becomes the “announcer’s jinx” when it spills over into press boxes, governing all sports, including NASCAR, especially in Daytona and Talladega.
When race announcers say, “We haven’t seen the big ’un and there ain’t but 10 laps to go,” brace for a 17-car crash; bet the race will be stopped at least half an hour.
Former Oakland Raider Antonio Brown, who made clinging to his old, good-luck, no-longer-NFL-approved Schutt helmet a preseason issue, finally opted to change headgear Friday before opening day.
Too late; the Raiders then cut him and his $27 million contract.
Brown quickly signed with New England, losing some $14 million; hints of subterfuge are growing.
Ultimately, Brown could call Johnny Manziel, Odell Beckham Jr., Colin Kaepernick - possibly even the retired T.O. - about gettin’ up a team next year but will exclude trainer Britney Taylor.
Now, about tonight’s Enterprise game, a Mel and Tim song, no, not “Backfield in Motion,” their other hit, “Good Guys Only Win in the Movies” comes to mind.
Tonight, the good guys, the EHS Cats, need to turn BAD, thereby also disproving Leo Durocher’s observation, “nice guys finish last.”
