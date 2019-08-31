Today’s borrowed words came to mind recently during the House of Adams’ annual back-to-school shopping binge with granddaughter Laci Riley, 11, whose list for sixth-grade supplies set a personal record for “Most Items Needed.”
Marlin could’ve been right there in the wilds with other early-morning shoppers, “when, suddenly, without warning, we found ourselves facing” tattered boxes teeming with yellow, 24-four count, No. 2 pre-sharpened pencils.
Instantly, Lewis spoke, somewhat loudly, through your scribe, “the very nerve and audacity” of those people!
Before accepting this as another criticism of modern youth (America’s future), know that “those people” aren’t pencil manufacturers, store owners who sell such merchandise and/or cashiers who bag our goods and take our money.
Nope.
The list of “those people,” impacting the HoA likely began with (principal) Miss Metha Davis, (first-grade teacher) Miss Dorothy Ellis and assorted others at City School (est. 1919), Coca-Cola and people who made and sold Blue Horse and Nifty writing tablets for use by early baby boomers seeking to better ourselves through formal education, while simultaneously gaining knowledge needed to properly fit into society (i.e. walking on the right side of hallways, aisles, sidewalks, etc.)
Lewis’ “nerve and audacity” line specifically applies to the requirement that, when taught as scholarly youth, we had to personally sharpen our one (Mr. Kyle, can we say “fat” without offending any group?) pencil found on our table/desk before stiff, back-to-school jeans made that “crinkling” sound while we sat down.
Pencil-sharpening was an early example of how “the man” tried to keep us beat down, and when we learned the words on Coca-Cola wooden rulers placed by the pencil, read “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” a passage straight out of the Holy Bible and known forever as “The Golden Rule,” we were moved.
There was a picture of a drum major, not majorette on Nifty tablets, and on the cover of Blue Horse’s tablet was, for lack of another word, a blue horse.
Whoever saw a drum major or a blue horse in the mid-1950s?
And what was a drum major, not majorette, anyway, to young’uns who’d never seen a band or football game before starting school?
On Day 1,“No talking in the lunchroom” may have bruised our collective egos before we ever lined up to go through the lunch line.
Who’d ever eaten in a school lunchroom before the first day of first grade?
Well, there was the one big old boy in (on to newcomers) line ahead of us … but we thought he worked in the school’s dungeon.
And that first day, what was up with metal trays and plates with divided sections?
Another key question: Was the fish we were going to have every Friday pan-fried catfish or bluegills?
Finally, why were we made to take after-lunch naps we didn’t need one in first grade and penalized for dozing off after that?
The nerve and audacity.
