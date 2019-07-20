Nell Adams could be slicker’n boiled okra sometimes; one example of that appeared soon after Mother died in 2012.
One artifact she’d saved was the Monday, July 21, 1969, edition of The Dothan Eagle that’s front page dealt with but two major news events, one covered by six headlines:
“FIRST MAN WALKS ON FACE OF MOON”
“Module Named Eagle Poised for Trip Home”
“Extra Eagle Today?”
“Luna’s Mission Still A Mystery”
“Astrowives Proud Of Hubbies”
“Expensive Junk Left On Moon”
The seventh headline?
“Police Chief To File Charges Against Teddy”
Half a century, L, 110010, 50, no matter how you count, no way it’s been 50 years since Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on our moon and 50 years since there’s been a paper worth saving.
Maybe, 50’s the new 30 or something.
Fifty years can’t have passed since Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin quickly joined his Apollo Lunar Module “Eagle” stick buddy, leaving the third Apollo 11 crewman, Michael Collins, in the flight’s command module, “Columbia,” mostly as alone as any man since Adam.
Ten more guys, including several golf players and Tang-sippers, followed Armstrong and Aldrin collecting rocks and other treasures on the lunar surface.
These words are being keyed within five feet of where your scribe, like star-gazers everywhere, sat, mesmerized, breathlessly watching the lunar landing.
That moon mission came a little more’n a year after the class of 1968 graduated from Enterprise High School and several weeks before fortunate ones of us who got the chance to go to college began our sophomore year.
The Woodstock Music Festival, described as “an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music,” at a 600-acre upstate New York dairy, ran between Aug. 15-18, 1969, and unexpectedly drew some 400,000, shall we say, free-thinkers who overwhelmed ticket-sellers, broke down fences and spent much of the weekend wallowing in mud, blissfully groovin’.
Flower Children, bohemians, then were livin’ the life in San Francisco, some two years after Scott McKenzie’s “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Some Flowers in Your Hair)” reached the Top 5 on “Billboard’s Pop Music Chart.”
In ’69, as the Age of Aquarius dawned, came reports of thousands of festive, party-hardy young folks in Frisco “higher” than Armstrong, Alden and Collins combined.
Word is, many of those “long-haired hippies” didn’t leave their hearts in San Francisco; they stayed with ’em, endlessly spouting clever words, like “Peace and Love, Man” and meaning it.
Haven’t seen crowd predictions for Woodstock 50, scheduled for Aug.15-18, in Watkins Glen, New York, but rest assured there’ll be sturdy fences, ticket-sellers aplenty, souvenir T-shirts (tied-dyed’s in sizes XS - 4XL), caps, sippy cups, and bobbleheads of scheduled entertainers.
There’ll surely be retro collectibles for Shankar, The Dead, Joplin, Cocker, The Band, Winter, Hendrix, etc. from Woodstock.
When you get to Woodstock 50, and some gray-haired dude sidles up to you mumbling, “Where’s the stage, man?” tell him Ravi, Jerry, Janis, Joe, Levon, Johnny and Jimi ain’t comin’, but Arlo’s still there and goes on at 1 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Saturday.
Oh, about headline seven, “Teddy” Kennedy lived on more than 40 years after Mary Jo Kopechne’s accidental drowning, July 18, 1969, inside the Oldsmobile after Teddy drove into Chappaquiddick Island’s Poucha Pond … escaped … abandoned her … and hightailed it.
