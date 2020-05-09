May 6, 2020, has a lasting meaning in the House of Adams, because Thelma Platt died peacefully in son Charlie’s home in Dothan, of all places.
The day before, Charlie said Thelma wasn’t going to live as long as her mother, Emma Banks, who reached 100. Thelma came up four years short.
Mrs. Banks was a character.
She, Thelma, Rev. Burney Reese, and your scribe were involved in Charlie’s inaugural matrimonial sortie.
After brief wedding formalities, directed by Ann Varnum, we were served cake and a drink.
Mrs. Banks, seated on the couch, beckoned your scribe, and softly explained, “Charlie said he wanted us to see him get married, eat a piece of cake and get the hell outta here!
“I’ve had my cake.”
Mrs. Banks was sick on her 100th birthday and had been in bed most of that Sunday but was sitting in a chair when we visited.
As she did at Charlie’s wedding, Mrs. Banks beckoned your scribe to her side and said, “Whatever you do, don’t live to be 100; it ain’t what it’s cracked up to be!”
Mrs. Banks, who worked at Sid’s Café on South Main forever, died five days later.
Been trying to remember a day without Thelma’s friendship; our relationship dates back decades and includes some of the most memorable events in HoA history.
One scalding hot summer afternoon in either 1967 and/or ’68 — likely both — the 12 Enterprise High School Marching Band members, The Dixie Dozen, organized to perform at Lions’ International Conventions in Chicago and Dallas, were meandering along Main Street and had stopped in front of George Platt Studios to toodle some tunes we were taking on the road.
Thelma, a lady of fine, Southern character, strode across Main Street, bought and brought all of us fountain Cokes from Bryars-Warren; we also got neck hugs from one of the sweetest women whoever drew breath.
After husband George died a few years later, Thelma closed the studio, went back to school, and became an LPN.
Note: In 1974, Thelma and Charlie took their swan song wedding pictures at your scribe’s starter marriage ceremony; those pictures have outlasted the marriage by 44 years and counting.
Thelma, her angel wings secreted under her nursing garb, especially on legal holidays, worked at the hospital corner of East Brunson and North Edwards streets so nurses with young children and lots of family could be with them.
She NEVER missed working a holiday and NEVER boasted, “Look what I did this Christmas!”
Thelma had retired by the time Dick Adams was battling pancreatic cancer in 1988, but she came to the HoA almost all of Daddy’s last few days, to do whatever she could for us.
She quietly did more than any nurse’s credo ever covered and was in Daddy’s bedroom caring for him on the worst night your scribe ever lived.
Like baby boomers are doing now, Thelma outlived her closest friends, a curse caring folks don’t want.
Besides her faithful son, who was with her as she crossed the bar, Thelma left behind daughter and son-in-law, Georgeann and Doug Durant, five grandchildren and her great-grandson who’ll miss her after Mother’s Day 2020 is history.
Thelma’s a lot to miss.
Especially her twinkling eyes, her loving smile, and her benevolent heart.
