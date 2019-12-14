OK, so there ain’t as many days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year as retailers want, but there’s time aplenty to find ideal gifts for everyone on your gift list … especially if there’s a baby boomer on it.
Might as well get to that boomer gift:
Call it what you will, “Key Finder, Item Tracker, Wireless RF Item Locator with Number Updated Version, Key Tracker with 85DB Loud Beeping Sound and 115 Feet Remote Control 6 Receivers Anti-Lost Tags and Keychains” and “Tile Mate Key Finder” are designed to help us doddering souls enjoy lives free from hunting misplaced keys, phones, etc.
And for $19.19, or less, that’s a lot of sugar for a dime.
Saw a list of favorite gifts, fads and crazes since 1920, some still sold new now, for example:
Raggedy Ann/Andy Dolls, Chanel No. 5, chemistry sets, electric trains, Winnie-the-Pooh items and yo- yos, 1920s;
Mickey/Minnie Mouse items, Radio Flyer wagons, canned beer, Monopoly, pedal cars, Action Comics and little green army men, 1930s;
Soap bubble blowers, Little Golden Books, Slinkys, electric football games and Silly Putty, 1940s;
Magic 8 Balls, View-Masters, Mr./Mrs. Potato Head, Match Box cars, Wiffle ball sets, Pez, Frisbees, Hula Hoops and Barbie dolls, 1950s;
Etch-A-Sketch, Legos, Easy Bake Ovens, G.I. Joe, Tonka trucks, Barrel of Monkeys and Hot Wheels, 1960s;
Nerf balls, Pet Rocks, Paddington Bears and Slime, 1970s;
Rubik’s Cubes, BMX bikes, Transformers, Nintendo and other video games, 1980s;
Action figures, Barney, Power Rangers, Tickle Me Elmo, Furbies and Pokeman items, 1990s;
Razor scooters, Xbox, PlayStation, IPods, Nintendos and e-books, 2000s; and
Elmo, action figures, Hatchimals, Fingerlings, Apple AirPods and 2019’s current leader, Baby Shark Song Puppets.
Unicorns are everywhere again this year and Ronald Acuna Jr. jerseys are jewels that, when ordered online, possibly won’t be shipped until Dec. 20.
No telling how long youngsters will ask for today’s most popular toys and electronics, i.e. drones and “Star Wars The Black Series Kylo Ren Force Fx Lightsabers,” at $223.69 apiece.
After Christmas, we’ll learn the toy that’ll officially be 2019’s Furbie
Since there’ve been no Sears Wish Books (1945-2005) lately, today’s young’uns, in addition to perennial items mentioned previously, unlike boomers, may not know to ask for alphabet blocks, baby dolls, dominos, checkers, Clue, robots, musical toys, arts/crafts sets, marbles, spinning tops, jacks, jigsaw puzzles, doll houses, Lincoln Logs, Tinker Toys, swing sets, firetrucks, Scrabble, dinosaurs, trampolines, plastic farm animals, microscopes, walkie talkies, Chia Pets, puppets, stilts, Ouija, footballs, baseball gloves, cowboy boots, Hank, Elvis, Patsy and Ray tunes, and magnifying glasses, like Joe Bynum brought to City School so we could set Nifty notebook paper afire.
And someone’ll have to tell today’s darlings about Brownie (1927) and Polaroid (improved 1972) cameras, Buck Rogers Ray Guns, Daisy Red Ryder, pump and numbered Roy Rogers BB guns and 1944’s Dick Tracy Detective Kits.
Tracy, who battled Flattop Jones and other baddies in a comic strip debuting in the Detroit Mirror Oct. 4, 1931, was supposedly based upon the FBI’s Elliot Ness.
Tracy got his cutting-edge, two-way wrist-radio in 1946 and upgraded to wrist-TV in 1964.
No telling what he uses now.
Lastly, besides Bluetooth speakers and $80 Ember Temperature Control Mugs, gifts gaining traction, are one-way, airboat excursions catching Burmese Pythons in Florida’s Everglades.
Two lines, no waiting.
