Legend says Thomas Tusser published “A Hundred Good Points of Husbandry” (1557) that produced the old adage, “April showers bring May flowers.”
Hopefully, May 2020 will feature a flowery birth of improved 21st Century global life as we emerge from the pandemic that’s throttled everyone much too long, with more catastrophes than we’ll ever know.
“Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” “pandemic,” “novel coronavirus,” “virus” -- “social distancing” -- are eight words that hopefully won’t appear here again.
In the House of Adams, eight words the late Lewis Grizzard used as his sports column the morning after Georgia Tech beat his beloved Georgia Bulldogs in football apply to coronavirus here and now.
Here’s Grizzard’s entire column:
“Frankly, I don’t want to talk about it.”
Moving on here, somehow, nameless (to us) modern movie moguls conspired to bait a trap to grab baby boomers’ election-year attention.
Hollywood coveted our money and used the old Indian trick of loading a trap with irresistible bait to snare us.
The bait was war movies, “Midway,” “1917” and “The Last Full Measure” (“TLFM”), all played at Clark Cinemas before boomers quit writing “2019” on checks and such.
Charlie Abernathy, Dean Crosby, Charles DeJarnette and your scribe watched “Midway,” a collection of computer-generated imaging, one Tuesday discount afternoon.
We returned to today’s world after a couple of hours spent again marveling at how the U.S. recovered from Pearl Harbor and won World War II as quickly as we did against Japan, Germany and other Axis nations that’d been preparing for war some two decades.
Dean wasn’t with us for “1917” and he didn’t miss much battle footage but did miss a musical score that kept viewers on edge throughout the film.
Somehow, great World War I movies, excusing “Sgt. York,” “The Fighting 69th” and “War Horse,” are few and far between.
Plans to see the latest Vietnam War movie, “TLFM”, Tuesday, January 28, were being made until Charlie called the night before to report that after the surgery Charles Henry had that day, he was recovering properly but would still be hospitalized on Tuesday.
We didn’t see “TLFM” because we wanted Charles Henry’s perspective on the movie since he’d served in Vietnam and we hadn’t.
Lt. Col. (ret.) DeJarnette unbelievably died early Jan. 29, leaving the world a much better place for his having lived in it.
It took until April 24 for a Blue-ray copy of “TLFM” to arrive and be screened in the HoA’s Big Moroccan Theatre.
It was April 27 before Charlie was unquarantined to watch the true story of part of the last day (April 11, 1966) Air Force pararescueman William Hart Pitsenbarger lived, and the 34-year, oft-delayed efforts to have the Congressional Medal of Honor awarded to him.
Before “TLFM,” besides perennial favorites “To Hell and Back” and “Sgt. York,” “Shenandoah,” “Gone with the Wind,” “War Horse,” “Tora, Tora, Tora,” “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo,” “Casablanca,” “Band of Brothers,” “The Pacific,” “The Longest Day,” “Patton,” “The Dirty Dozen,” “Monuments Men,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “A League of Their Own,” “Battle of the Bulge,” “Valkyrie,” “The Boy in Striped Pajamas,” “Fury,” “Manhattan,” “Above and Beyond,” “Pork Chop Hill,” “Men in War,” “The Green Berets,” “We Were Soldiers,” “Good Morning Vietnam,” “Operation Dumbo Drop” and “Platoon” claimed to be the HoA’s all-time No. 1 war production.
Not anymore.
