A recent “Eat This Not That” feature on MSN’s website, “20 Foods You Can Only Find in the South,” touched off alarms in the House of Adams, where for decades, we’ve waved “bye” to lifelong friends heading home to points outside the Central Time Zone.
Anyone who calls doing without these foodstuffs living, may be in immediate danger; if such wayward souls are thy kith and kin, sling together an emergency survival kit and get on the road, pronto.
Here are some of the listed Southern staples unknown elsewhere: boiled peanuts, green frying tomatoes, okra (fry-able, boil-able, stew-able), pimento cheese (for goodness sake), cheese straws (ain’t Christmas without ’em), Wickles Pickles, Moon Pies, hush puppies, fried catfish, shrimp and grits, pork barbecue, chicken and dumplings and pecan pie.
The MSN list includes one item disfavored in the HoA: chitlins (boiled, fried, sunbaked, don’t matter). Tried chitlins, souse and possum once (each) and like calves’ liver, they’ll never touch these lips again.
Mother and next-door-neighbor Red Paschal savored black pepper-laced possum and sweet potatoes … and cane juice fresh out’n the mill.
Anyway, to avoid embarrassing those fine Southern nomads held captive above and beyond the Gnat Line, folks ashamed to let you know how they’ve suffered from poor diets, you may need to put a care package on their front porch, ring the doorbell and slink off into the night.
Beware surveillance cameras!
However, if today’s words have caused alarm, it may be wise to really check on your favorite vagabonds, see if they’ve caught Rickets, Pellagra, Kwashiorkor and/or Osteomalacia, none a laughing matter.
Now, straying from, or adding to, the list, a fried catfish needs to be “whole,” not fileted; if they ain’t no bones in it, we don’t want it, Sport.
A catfish filet comes off beasts unfit for anything but noodling. Give ’em away.
Know this: Catfish, green tomatoes, okra, squash, vegetable egg, onion rings, pork chops, potatoes (French/cottage/home), chicken, salmon patties/croquettes, hush puppies, cornbread — anything fried — wastes food and time if it ain’t cooked in the proper lubricant: peanut oil!
Now, even if hush puppies are made with the finest corn meal (Pollard or Adams, no relation) and fried in the finest peanut oil (Sessions), if they turn out the size and hardness of log-roller marbles, something went woefully wrong.
Also on MSN’s list is Cheerwine, the Southern brand Mickey Grimes serves, that pairs well with his bread pudding, but washing down a Moon Pie with Cheerwine, instead of an RC Cola, is gauche.
A picture accompanies entries on MSN’s list; the photo showing fried whole-pod okra is somewhat disturbing.
Recently, another Southern food list mocked banana sandwiches.
Likely, dolts that prepared either list haven’t discovered pineapple sandwiches on light bread.
Neither list mentioned rabbit, dove, quail, squirrel (gray not fox), bluegill, goat (kid), mullet, sucker, Daddy Bucks and Golden Eagle syrups, Grapico or Red Rock (Cola/Imitation Strawberry/Peach).
Unlisted were banana pudding, Lane cake, blackberry cobbler or scuppernong hull pie; but, what MSN listers don’t already know, they don’t need to know.
Oh.
Finally, don’t never tote no WHOLE-hog barbecue away from here!
Sadly, it’s a safe bet your long-gone relations, bless their hearts, besides nearly starving to death, ain’t saucered a cup of coffee since they left outta here the first time.
