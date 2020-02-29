As days go, Monday, March 2, is one of 2020’s Top 366 days/dates.
Since it falls on Monday, this March 2 is one day shy of Super Tuesday, Alabama’s primary election day that, for those of us who vote at Enterprise State Community College, won’t feel right because Charles Henry DeJarnette died Jan. 29.
Charles Henry worked the polls for years and one of his first election morning duties was calling the House of Adams between 7:01-7:02, declaring the polls open and without long waiting lines.
But this is about March 2, a date that’s seen its share of historical events, some that continue impacting us even now, like March 2, 1791, the day Methodism co-founder John Wesley died.
On March 2:
* 1807 - U.S. banned slave trade within this country;
* 1819 - First U.S. immigration law was passed;
* 1874 - The National Association of Professional Baseball Players officially adopted batter’s boxes, and decided every player betting on his team would be expelled and players betting on opponents would forfeit their pay;
* 1877 - U.S. Electoral Commission declared Republican Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Election winner over Samuel J. Tilden;
* 1902 - Major League Baseball catcher and spy Moe Berg born (see “The Catcher Was a Spy”);
* 1904 - Theodor Geisel “Dr. Seuss” born;
* 1909 - NY Giants/Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Mel Ott born;
* 1917 - Desi Arnaz born;
* 1919 - Actress Jennifer Jones born;
* 1920 - 100th birthday of … (revealed later);
* 1922 - Saxophonist “Lockjaw” Davis born;
* 1933 - “King Kong” premiered at Radio City Music Hall;
* 1935 - “Porky Pig” debuted in cartoon, “I Haven’t Got a Hat,” by Warner Brothers;
* 1939 - Massachusetts Legislature ratified Bill of Rights, 147 years late;
* 1940 - Seabiscuit won Santa Anita Handicap in his last race;
* 1944 - “Casablanca” won Best Picture Academy Award;
* 1946 - Ho Chi Minh elected president of North Vietnam;
* 1949 - Lucky Lady II (B-50 Superfortress) completed first non-stop, around-the-world flight in Fort Worth;
* 1956 - Elvis released “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” covering Lloyd Price’s 1952 R&B single;
* 1962 - Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in Philadelphia’s 169-147 win against NY Knicks;
* 1965 - U.S. Air Force began “Operation Rolling Thunder” against North Vietnam;
* 1967 - Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night” won Best Record Grammy;
* 1968 - “James Bond” actor Daniel Craig born;
* 1974 - A grand jury concluded Richard Nixon was involved in Watergate cover-up;
* 1987 - Randolph Scott died;
* 1999 - Dusty Springfield died;
* 2002 - U.S. invaded Afghanistan; conventional troops were part of Operation Anaconda;
* 2012 - MLB playoffs expanded to 10 teams;
* 2012 - NFL confirmed New Orleans Saints had posted bounties for injuring opponents;
* 2017 - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigation of Pres. Donald Trump’s Russian contacts; and
* 2020 - Who knows?
Now, about March 2, 1920: Dick Adams was born in Decatur, Michigan.
It’s hard to believe Daddy would be 100 tomorrow.
Wish he’d lived beyond 68 years, but thankfully he’s not alive today.
A history buff/World War II veteran, seeing what a mess this country’s society’s in would break Daddy’s heart.
