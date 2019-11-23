Mark Bego’s book, “I Fall to Pieces,” arrived just before Friday’s 56th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s death.
A line from the book, “… Between the August 1962 death of Marilyn Monroe, and the November 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy, the music world lost Patsy Cline…” kick-started research of events between Monroe’s and Kennedy’s deaths, i.e. the attempted assassination of Charles de Gaulle.
That September, global population reached 3 billion, the Beatles cut “Love Me Do” and “P.S. I Love You,” James Meredith was denied Ole Miss entrance, “The Jetsons” became ABC’s first color program, “The Beverly Hillbillies” debuted on CBS, Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” was published and JFK authorized use of federal troops to allow Meredith to register.
In October, Johnny Carson began hosting “The Tonight Show;” “Dr. No,” the first James Bond film, starring Ursula Andress, premiered; the Cuban Missile Crisis began after JFK saw photos confirming Soviet missiles in Cuba and warned that the U.S. wouldn’t allow it, and JFK soon received a letter from Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev suggesting agreement.
In November, Greece entered the European Common Market, Edward Kennedy was elected U.S. Senator (D-Mass), Richard Nixon announced he wouldn’t be available to kick around after losing California’s gubernatorial election, and Boeing’s 727 made first flight.
In December, WAIQ TV, Channel 26 in Montgomery (PBS), began broadcasting, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the film adaptation of Alabaman Harper Lee’s novel, was released, and Felicity Huffman was born.
In January 1963, “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” with Marlin Perkins began on NBC, U.S. Postage stamps increased to 6 cents and George C. Wallace was inaugurated Alabama Governor.
In February, the Beatles topped British charts with “Please, Please Me,” USSR informed JFK it was withdrawing several thousand troops from Cuba, Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle signed $100,000 contracts and the Beatles released their first U.S. single, “Please, Please Me.”
In March, “General Hospital” premiered on ABC, U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara ordered military adoption of M-16 assault rifles and Alcatraz closed.
In April, Winston Churchill became first honorary U.S. citizen and Johnny Cash released “Ring Of Fire,” written by future wife June Carter and Alabaman Merle Kilgore.
In May, the first American, James Whittaker, conquered Mount Everest, Gloria Steinem’s expose on Playboy Club bunny working conditions was published, final Project Mercury flight, L. Gordon Cooper’s Faith 7, launched, and Peter, Paul & Mary won their first Grammy for “If I Had a Hammer.”
In June, the American Heart Association became first agency to campaign against cigarettes, JFK signed U.S. Equal Pay Act, Wallace tried to prevent blacks from registering at the University of Alabama, Russian Valentina Tereshkova became first woman in space and JFK delivered his famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” (intended to mean “I am a Berliner,” that may have meant “I am a doughnut”) speech in West Berlin.
In July, ZIP (Zone Improvement Plan) Codes were introduced and future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, Hartford’s Early Wynn (43), won his 300th and last MLB game.
In August, 200,000 marched/demonstrated for African-American civil/economic rights in Washington, D.C., where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered “I Have a Dream” speech, and hotline communications between the Pentagon and Moscow’s Kremlin were installed.
In September, CBS and NBC expanded network news to 30 minutes, a church bombing in Birmingham killed four African-American girls and the Beatles recorded “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”
In November, a CBS-invented instant replay machine was used for the Army/Navy football game, Bell Telephone introduced touch-tone phones and JFK flew to Texas.
It’s fact; most 1962-63 Enterprise Junior High School and Enterprise High School students already knew most of this long before today.
Some of it we can’t forget.
