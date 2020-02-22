Speaking on behalf of deranged and deceased baby boomers everywhere, it’s a thousand wonders we’re still around with any sense at all.
The oldest among us, traditionally born in 1946, began what’s proving to be a series of lifelong battles against fear, aggravation, concern` and worrisome things, few showing signs of ending until the last of us, well, dies.
Our concerns can be mild and passing; some dreaded, life-changing; thought-provoking, puzzling and fun ones.
Readers please decide which kind from this personalized, alphabetical list:
Acid that’ll eat through anything, adversity as an enemy, artificial vanilla extract/sweeteners, and automobile aimers;
Bad oysters, barbers, baseball caps worn backward, bases-on-balls, Beatles’ music, bein’ cut with a dull knife, bein’ laid out in a casket at the house for 3 days, boneless chicken, booger man, boxing in P.E., Boy George, brain freeze, Brian Snitker, burpees and burpless cucumbers;
California, cane juice, carpetbaggers, oil, cauliflower ears, cell phone cameras in the wrong hands, Charles Manson, “Check Engine” lights, chewin’ gum on sidewalks, Chinese handcuffs, cigarettes, circuses without elephants, City School’s dungeon, coming out parties, communism, computers, cooties, cornhole games, Corvairs and cranberries;
Dandruff, Dan Duryea, decaf coffee, dogs at ballgames, Don Mossi, Dothan and Double Stuff Oreos;
Eggs, eight warm-up pitches and eighth-grade girls (1961-62);
Fastballs and called third strikes, Father’s Day surprises, fault-finders, flyin’ squirrels and folks who mayo hot dogs;
Garbage can lid-rattling, German measles, germs, gettin’ stuck on muddy roads, gnats and ground itch;
Hanoi Jane, head lice, helicopter parents, Hermione Gingold, Hip Hop, hip hop (what us old folks get from falls), hittin’ into triple plays, hoeing hard ground and Houston’s Astros;
Ill-bred folks who are always late, improperly fried okra and Ino;
Japanese lanterns, Jimmy Hoffa, jockey straps and Julio Teheran;
Kamikaze snakes and Kyle Mooty’s knees;
Larry King’s wives, lip-synching, lists, “Lite” stuff, lockjaw and Lon Chaney Sr.;
“Mack the Knife,” made from scratch stuff, Mario Galento, marriage, men with full beards and shaved heads, Mercurochrome, metal detectors, Merthiolate, Michael Jackson, misplaced keys/cell phones and myelograms;
Native Americans wearing warpaint, New Coke, newspaper columnists, non-dairy creamers and non-binaries;
Off-loading and on-loading, old age, oral book reports, Ouija boards and Ozark;
Pat Boone, PETA, Pete Rose, pimples, polecats, polio, pressure cookers, professional politicians and “Puff the Magic Dragon”;
Quarks;
Rabies, rainouts, Ramblers, Ray Nitschke, recapped tires, Redbird Imitation Vienna Sausages, Red Devils, rotten eggs, Rubik’s Cubes, Rule On/Rule Off, running carrying a knife/screwdriver/sharp stick, and rusty nails;
Sandspurs, scalawags, schoolhouse paddles, scratchin’ on the 8-ball, scratchin’ where it itches, Rod Serling, sharin’ combs, shots, 16-month calendars, smallpox, Spellcheck, spinach, steppin’ in dog/chicken doodle, steroids, stitches, sushi, Sunday scaries and swallowin’ chewin’ gum;
Taffy pulls, tap dancers, the internet, The Legendary Stardust Cowboy, The Mysterious Masked Medics, Times New Roman, tofu, transfer portals, turning right on red and TV news;
Umpires;
Veggie burgers, vertical and horizontal control knobs, Vietnam and vinegar;
Walkin’ barefooted on asphalt, walkin’ catfish, wampus cats, warts, wasps with facial recognition power, whirling dervishes, William Bendix as Babe Ruth and words with “Q” or “Z” in ’em;
X-rays;
Yams and yogurt; and
Zagnut candy bars and Zenith.
We were the largest generation for decades until this younger outfit came along.
Laugh now, young folks, you’ll have your share of concerns, with lack of having fun one distinct probability.
