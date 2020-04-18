Didn’t take re-watching “Saving Private Ryan” the first week of isolation/solitary confinement/witness protection from the COVID-19 to realize arguably the worst part of this killer plague for those not directly and tragically touched by it health-wise/financially has been WAITING.
Waiting for this non-discriminating demon to attack its next victims is agonizing, since coronavirus is invisible to the naked eye, relentless in nature and impervious to many early treatments.
Hard to beat what you can’t see.
Whoever unleashed this powerful menace has come close to ruling the world without firing a single shot, while making most of humanity’s lives creep along, like the eternity it must’ve seemed for Private James Franklin Ryan’s mother, Margaret, between the moment she spied the military car in her Iowa farm’s dirt, pig- trail driveway until, after silently collapsing on her front porch, being told three of her sons had died in battle.
Baby boomers, one way or another, have been waiting all our lives, since anticipating Dr. Jonas Salk finding a polio vaccine so Enterprise High School’s class of 1968 could start first grade unafraid, and we’re waiting again, currently for COVID-19 to kill itself or for somebody to put it out of our misery.
Hmmm.
Reckon what went with Dr. Salk’s notes?
Last weekend, waiting for the heinous storm to slash across Alabama, while self-hibernating, was, hopefully, our worst time grinding forward.
When we began school, we discovered a lotta waiting lay ahead.
Before learning to read and write, we waited on information beyond book-learning: We had to learn about mid-morning lunch, recess, lunch, nap time, play period and go-home times.
We were taught to hold in place until we could walk on the right side of hallways; we waited several days before being taught what to do in case of fire, bad weather and nuclear attack while inside the schoolhouse.
We also learned patience waiting for Thanksgiving, Christmas and AEA holidays.
Since fifth grade we’ve awaited Puerto Rico’s statehood.
Between 1949 and today, the House of Adams has patiently awaited football seasons, and several birthdays:
» 10th — Little League.
» 12th — Paying adult fare at the Levy and Ritz Theaters.
» 15th — Learner’s permit.
» 16th — Driver’s license.
» 18th — Draft registration.
» 21st — Adulthood, voting, etc.
» 62nd — First Social Security check and
» 70th — Don’t wanna talk about it.
As EHS juniors, Mr. Gil Kelley taught us English test time was too late for “gnashing teeth, screaming, squalling and crawling walls.”
Waiting for Junior/Senior Proms and high school graduation, the end of our youthful school years, just seemed long, looking back on ’em.
After all our early waiting, we awaited college, graduation, military service, adoption of the metric system, Y2K, marriages/divorces.
Mostly we didn’t wait long enough for parents, siblings, shirttail kin, friends and acquaintances to die. Waiting to see grandchildren seems disturbingly long.
Ditto awaiting Limu Emu and Doug’s comeuppance.
Truthfully, we sorta accidentally learned to prepare for the future waiting for COVID-19.
Westerns prepared saddle pals to make and use our own masks for robbing stagecoaches … and now for virus protection.
“Sea Hunt’s” leading character, Mike Nelson, taught us if we were to survive tough times, we had to hold our breath until we’re out of deep water.
Like now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.