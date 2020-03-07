Can’t remember the moment one of the following City School teachers introduced your scribe to social studies, geography and/or history: Dot Ellis, Jean Kling, Rennie Cox, Beth Arwood and John C. Johnson.
Or could’ve happened within the House of Adams, likely when liver or spinach was on the plate, and Mother said, “Eat your food; there are children in China who are starving and would love to have it!”
Who to thank/blame for making us aware of the world around us, if memory serves, was someone who told us history repeats itself, but didn’t say some topics rarely, if ever, disappear completely.
Today, for instance, is a day to study; on March 8:
1817 — New York Stock Exchange founded.
1884 — Susan B. Anthony spoke to U.S. House Judiciary Committee about women’s suffrage, 16 years after legislation was introduced.
1913 — IRS began levying/collecting income taxes.
1930 — Babe Ruth signed 2-year, $160,000 contract with NY Yankees.
1934 — Astronomer Edwin Hubble photo showed as many galaxies as Milky Way has stars.
1936 — First stock car race at Daytona.
1941 — Phillies Hugh Mulcahy became first MLB player drafted into military service during World War II.
1945 — International Women’s Day celebrated, and Phyllis Daley became first black nurse sworn in as U.S. Navy ensign.
1948 — U.S. Supreme Court ruled religious instruction in public schools unconstitutional (McCollum v. Board of Education).
1950 — First female medical officer assigned to U.S. Navy vessel.
1951 — International Table Tennis Federation banned Egypt for refusing to play Israel.
1953 — Study of U.S. Census showed 239,000 farmers gave up farming in past two years.
1957 — U.S.S.R. performed atmospheric nuclear test.
1958 — William Faulkner said U.S. school degenerated to become babysitters.
1962 — The Beatles made BBC TV debut with Pete Best on drums.
1964 — Malcolm X resigned from Nation of Islam.
1965 — First U.S. combat forces arrived in Vietnam.
1971 — Radio Hanoi aired Jimi Hendrix’s version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
1972 — First flight of Goodyear blimp.
1980 — In 6th People’s Choice Awards, Burt Reynolds and Jane Fonda (movies) and Alan Alda and Carol Burnett (TV) won.
1989 — Roger Kingdom ran world record 60-meter hurdles in 7.37 seconds.
1990 — New York City’s Zodiac killer shot first victim, Mario Orosco.
1994 — At least eight passengers killed in Boing 737 mid-air collision in India.
1998 — Ray Nitschke died.
1999 — Joe DiMaggio died.
2013 — North Korea ended all peace pacts with South Korea.
2018 — Five million Spanish women marked International Women’s Day by striking over gender inequality and sexual discrimination.
2019 — U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team sued for equal pay by filing federal gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer Federation.
2020 — Keep your eyes peeled; something big will happen before day’s end.
Meanwhile, celebrate birthdays of actress Claire Trevor (“Key Largo”), Alan Hale Jr. (“Gilligan’s Island”), Cyd Charisse (nee Tula Finklea) (“Twilight for the Gods”), Brooklyn Dodgers’ Carl Furillo, pitcher Jim Bouton, the Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz, and Little Peggy March who sang “I Will Follow Him.”
Bouton’s “Ball Four” hit Major League Baseball — especially his teams, the New York Yankees, the Seattle Pilots and the Houston Astros — in the gut.
At Enterprise High School in the 1960s, students studied current events in social studies classrooms; don’t know what high schoolers anywhere study in such classes now.
But saw recently that 67% of millennials surveyed don’t know anything about the Holocaust.
Amazing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.