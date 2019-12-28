Perhaps fault-finders have been right all this time.
See what Christmas parties, Bible reading, prayers, reciting “The Pledge of Allegiance” (complete with “Under God” in it), standing with right hands over our hearts for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” studying civics, reading books and eating lunchroom food in schools in the 1950s and ’60s did for us.
They ganged up and made us OLD … already.
Well, here ‘tis, we’re about to start another new year and likely someone in many one-time Tab-drinking families has vowed to start dieting.
We’ll visit that topic shortly, but first some thoughts on 2019.
Another Christmas came and went without a Sears catalog, which may partially explain why:
In Georgia, a protest was held over sales tax on tampons, but it’s unknown if the sect that attacked Chick-fil-A a couple of years ago for closing on Sundays has anything to do with those now protesting the College Park-based outfit’s choices of charities.
May be a chicken yesterday, feathers today condition.
Somewhere in the USA, a self-ordained gourmand, after dining at Burger King, is suing the chain because his vegan burger was cooked too close to a real meaty Whopper.
Don’t know if Mike “The Alabama Hammer” Slocumb, Alexander “Call me Alabama” Shunnarah or Limu Emu and Doug are involved in this major crime.
Elsewhere, Hallmark has learned “When You Care enough to send the very best” may not apply to ads running on its TV broadcasts.
Apparently, as Kyle Mooty might’ve written, Colin Kaepernick hasn’t realized there’s no conspiracy among 32 NFL owners keeping him off their rosters; seems lack of talent may be why.
Ask Mike Vick.
Speaking of football, gestures some onlookers noted in the stands in Philadelphia during this year’s Army-Navy clash apparently weren’t racist.
Harry Connick Jr., recently commenting about Frank Sinatra’s highly improper behavior toward Connick’s “model wife” a quarter century ago, should realize that though Frank’s been dead since 1998, all his buddies ain’t.
So?
If you’ve been keeping up with the storyline, mysterious shrouds around the deaths of John and Robert Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe may hide some of Frank’s buds.
But you didn’t read that here.
How about this: Judy Garland (1922-69) recently had her first Top-10 song, “The Man That Got Away,” since 1945.
That’s more than Eufaula-native Martha Reeves, of Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, can hope for after her Alabama Bicentennial Concert performance in Montgomery recently aired live on APT.
The event’s sound engineer was attempting to do Reeves and the audience a BIG favor by turning her mic volume down, boosting the volume on her two sisters’ mics and those played into by the Muscle Shoals All-Star Band.
During her songs, Reeves, possibly channeling Aretha, repeatedly fussed about drum and bass guitar volume and had the group’s horn section stop playing because she was there “TO BE HEARD!”
Sadly, Martha cannot sing!
Be warned, if you find her performance online, don’t let small children see or hear it, and if anyone asks what that was on her head, the House of Adams is missing a rag mop.
Finally, look up the meaning of “diet” and proceed with your New Year’s resolutions, but say nothing because someone in the Los Angeles Korean community was offended by Jay Leno’s diet joke that never aired.
