In typical dankness, where aging columnists ply their craft, there’s this unwritten law: “Using someone’s words other than your own to begin a column shows weakness.”
That’s honored in this space and is explanation aplenty why Ray Perkins’ decades-old comment in conversation with Enterprise guys Jimmy Carroll (JC), the late David O’Gwynn and your scribe appears in today’s third paragraph:
“You Enterprise guys think that bug monument is the greatest thing on Earth!”
(Stay tuned for your scribe’s answer.)
Perkins, a Petal, Mississippi, native who played football/roomed with JC at the University of Alabama, then hired the Enterprise native as assistant athletic director when Perkins followed Coach Paul Bryant as Alabama’s head football coach/athletic director, is shrewd when it comes to his observational abilities.
We Enterprise natives are most proud of the World Famous Boll Weevil Monument (WFBWM) and are celebrating its 100th birthday today, Dec. 11, 2019, most all day until way after dark.
In a century, our community’s centerpiece has seen some bad times but mostly good ones as Enterprise has expanded on being the “Peanut Capital of the World” to be THE “City of Progress.”
Our monument’s Lady Columbia must feel good knowing many natives think Downtown Enterprise currently looks its best in our lifetimes.
The WFBWM has a home it can be proud of for years to come as young, eager people do business where others made livings for generations.
It’d be interesting to know how many people in how many parades in 100 years have skirted around “the only statue in the world glorifying a pest.”
Don’t know how current marching units, scouts, military outfits, bands, etc. decide where the break in formation is as marchers near the WFBWM, but when the late Bob McMillan directed the Enterprise High School Band (1958-73) one person, front-row middle of musicians, was the decision-maker.
That musician didn’t look sideways or backwards to announce the choice, didn’t point where to go, he/she just headed left or right and bandmates behind and on either side marched accordingly.
During the 1967-68 school year, your sax-playing pre-scribe was the decision-maker for homecoming, Christmas and other parades we marched. We went to the right … sometimes.
There’s no official parade today, but there’s no telling how many people will march, sashay, waltz, stroll, saunter, stride, gallop, stagger, run, traipse, dash, promenade and/or stalk across Main and College streets to have pictures made with the genuine, most-photographed lady in town.
Happens EVERY day.
Rain or shine.
While you’re enjoying today’s celebration, take time to thank Kay Kirkland and Tammy Doerer who have tirelessly made this merriment happen.
Neither lady is an Enterprise native, but they couldn’t love this town and its people more, nor do more for us all than they do.
Don’t think we’ll ever hear Tammy or Kay utter a discouraging word about Enterprise or its residents.
But they’ll bristle big time if anyone disparages the Boll Weevil Monument.
That returns us to the aforementioned conversation with JC, David and Ray, when your scribe instantly answered Ray’s comment about the WFBWM with: “Don’t know about the whole world but our monument beats hell out of anything in Petal, Mississippi!”
Ray, smilingly, nodded agreement.
Enjoy today, y’all, and make plans to attend the WFBWM’s 200th birthday party Dec. 11, 2119.
It’s a Monday.
