World War II had ended, and America’s heartland was still barely connected by a blend of federal highways (red ones on maps) and state roads (blue ones), all mostly two-lane motorways getting more overcrowded each passing year.
The Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways was launched with passage of the Federal Highway Act of 1956.
The late Dinah Shore, born Feb. 29, 1916, was the pride of Winchester, Tennessee, who earned the USO Medallion Award as the first entertainer to visit front-line GIs during WWII, was a fine singer with more than 80 charted hits.
After having been stricken with polio at 18 months, Dinah took the Sister Kenny treatment, was left with a misshapen left foot, but that condition didn’t slow her down much.
Dinah starred on seven radio shows, appeared in 15 movies and made numerous TV guest appearances before settling into her own programs, “The Dinah Shore Chevy Show,” (notably the 1957-63 version) the theme song of which Dinah warbled, “See the U.S.A. (in Your Chevrolet).”
Note: Winchester’s also the birthplace of Redneck Souljers, allegedly a country rap duo, and the late Robert Fraley, “The Winchester Rifle,” fourth-team quarterback at the University of Alabama, who later launched a stellar career as an agent for several “A List” sports luminaries, including Joe Gibbs, Dan Reeves and Payne Stewart.
Fraley, who started but two Alabama games and led the Tide to wins on consecutive 1974 Saturdays (against Tennessee and TCU), and Stewart were killed in a bizarre plane crash Oct. 25, 1999, two days after Tennessee thumped Alabama, 21-7.
Fraley (1953) and Stewart (1957), like millions of others of us, enjoyed life as card-toting baby boomers, a generation whose love for and reliance upon motorized vehicles, and roads to ride them on, have been limitless.
Locally, many in our generation started driving legally before Alabama 167 existed; to get to a road that really went somewhere north of here, we went through Elba to hit Alabama 87 or to Rocky Head to find U.S. 231.
Twice during Enterprise High School’s 1963-67 football seasons, one of two buses transporting the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band from football games, broke down near Rocky Head, where we sat until the other bus came back to town, unloaded, turned around and came back to get us.
On Oct. 15, 1965, our bus broke down en route to Panama City and we piled into the other bus, sat in laps, and got our minds right for Enterprise’s first game in Tommy Oliver Stadium, a 32-6, win that saw Charlie Abernathy return an interception 35 yards in one of the team’s nine wins.
A couple of years later, in January 1967, the EHS Band went to Elba, stopped for doughnuts and milk, proceeded to Montgomery, and marched in Gov. Lurleen Wallace’s Inaugural Parade.
On May 7, 1968, Gov. Wallace spoke on the Sunday afternoon Ray Lolley Gymnasium was dedicated at then-Enterprise State Junior College.
Seems like we played “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Stars Fell on Alabama” and “Dixie” for a packed house of more than 2,300, or about the same number of folks driving on Boll Weevil Circle at any given moment nowadays.
For lack of someone else to complain to, blame Dinah.
