I caught the wandering bug early in life. My mother didn’t believe in sitting at home with an infant, so she packed me up and took me wherever she went. Dad worked for the Army, so maybe it was in the family genes. I’m not sure exactly when they started taking me on actual trips, though my first vacation memory is swimming in a hotel pool in Austin, Texas. I think I was about 3.
Over the years, the trips got longer, and I’d remember more. We went on trips to Tennessee to visit my mom’s family, or to Florida to visit my dad’s. When we moved from Texas to Alabama, mom and dad would travel back to visit friends from Army days. Of course, I was always along for the ride.
Some of my favorite trips were to Disney World, and I am old enough to remember the “real” E-Ticket rides! The sensation of flying in the dark on the Space Mountain ride, not knowing if a turn or a drop was coming up next, is one experience I will never forget. Nor will I forget the sound of “It’s a Small World” being sung over and over. And over.
But the absolute best was when my parents took me to Europe. Fairytale castles dotted the beautiful landscape full of rivers, mountains and valleys of vineyards. And the history! Oh, the history! The evolutions of science, philosophy, and art exploded on the European stage during the Renaissance and still shapes so much of how we see things today.
Europe opened my eyes to what is out there and the realization that the whole world wasn’t exactly like the United States. It gave me a different perspective on the youth of our country in a world with more than 5,000 years of history. The expansion of my views was, if you will pardon the pun, eye-opening. I now have a filter that allows me to see the context in the melting pot I grew up in.
Then there is the food! Pastas in Rome, Schnitzel in German, Cordon Bleu in France, and pubs in the United Kingdom. I loved every bite. In fact, the food is so good in Europe, I need to write an article on just that! And, of course, where there’s food, there’s wine. Beautiful vineyards cover the European landscape. There are wineries as far south as the boot of Italy and as far north as Norway and Sweden, all with their unique tastes and blends. Yep! An article is most definitely in the making.
Studies show that travel isn’t just mind-blowing places, it is mind-expanding, relaxing and creative. In short, travel is good for you. As you see new places, you learn about new cultures, meet new people, think new thoughts, and open yourself to learning. Europeans take at least six weeks every year and get away from the grind of daily life. This allows them to utterly relax, so when it’s back to work, they are ready for the challenge again.
J.R.R. Tolkien wrote, “Not all who wander are lost.” While this appears in his novel, The Lord of the Rings, he could be talking about people today. There is more interest in having experiences than in just seeing the sights. You can’t “experience” when you stay on the paved road. Nor can you take in what you can’t taste, smell, hear and touch. Mingle with the locals, try a strange, new dish, swim in the Aegean Sea and learn a local dance.
Travel opens up new worlds. I saw an elephant on the streets of Bangkok, was blessed by Pope John Paul II (along with thousands of others) and rode a camel in the Holy Land. Who knows what my next adventure is? I don’t, but I can’t wait to find out! Are you up to going with me?
