BEWARE Black Spotted Fever!
It didn’t take a recent visit and a piece of birthday cake to bring City School memories to life; we celebrated the school’s 100th birthday in this year of birthdays.
Alabama gained statehood 200 years ago, and “The World Famous” Boll Weevil Monument, joins City School, six blocks to its west, in celebration of its centennial: Dec. 11 is the party date.
The lone child in the House of Adams had been fortunate to attend the Gingerbread House Kindergarten during its first year, but that school was less than 100 yards from our backdoor.
So, attending City School, an eighth of a mile too far from the HoA for your scribe to serve as a crossing guard in fifth grade, felt like going off to school, despite being less than two miles away from what was then Rt. 1 Box 7.
Miss Metha Davis was principal when those of us destined to be the Enterprise High School class of 1968 reported for first grade after Labor Day 1956.
Hearsay from older scholars at First Methodist Church Sunday school had forewarned us Miss Davis would bust us, horns and hide, or even worse, place us in chains in City School’s dungeon, where a scoundrel from the 1930s remained … FOREVER!
When Mr. George Howard Jones became our principal in third grade, discipline never wavered.
We came to know a regular part of our annual education was continuation of a federal health project conducted here in the 1930s.
The project, covering Coffee and Geneva counties, dealt with health issues caused by poor nutrition and a combination of insects, i.e. mosquitos and the dreaded hookworm.
The Feds felt that if such ills could be controlled/eradicated here, they could be similarly managed anywhere in the 48 U.S. states, including California, a place broke out in hollow head to this very day.
We’d taken smallpox and polio vaccines before being allowed to start school but that wasn’t the end of painful inoculations.
We “A-G” City Schoolers, lucky to be in Miss Dorothy Ellis’ class, quickly learned our teacher wasn’t joyful on days we lined up to get shots for several types of ailments.
She was anything but happy the day we all brought back small cannisters, pure homework, containing our stool samples; can’t recollect our other “A-G” teachers, Mrs. Jean Kling, Miss Rennie Cox, Miss Beth Arwood and Mr. John C. Johnson, gettin’ much of a kick from that either.
Years later, the reason we were frequently served and encouraged to eat stewed prunes dealt with regularity in the bathroom, home and away, became apparent.
Periodically, we were taken into a basement room, mere steps from the dungeon we were told, to be tested for tuberculosis and vision and hearing problems.
Most of us had mumps, cooties, chicken pox and at least one type of measles, diseases most vaccinated American young’uns don’t get these days.
Knowledge in medical and other sciences, has grown exponentially; changes in everyday life have been frequent, numerous and long-lasting.
Americans live longer than our forebears; those who follow us will live even longer … if the dreaded Black Spotted Fever, which spreads orally, is controlled.
Never heard of BSF?
Next time you go shopping, look down at those dark spots all over sidewalks; they’re everywhere …
