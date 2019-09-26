Advantage Enterprise begins fall season

Advantage Enterprise, the new adaptive tennis program for Enterprise and the Wiregrass, kicked off another season earlier this month.
With three weeks to go in the season -- and several other sessions on the horizon -- organizers are still looking for athletes and coaches.
Advantage Enterprise, a subset of the Enterprise Tennis Association (ETA), was created to promote the benefits of tennis for all and to develop techniques and resources for adaptive tennis, according to ETA Director Frank Zerbinos.
Zerbinos said tennis offers many physical, mental and emotional benefits including improved balance and mobility, better focus and concentration and higher self-confidence and less stress.
“These benefits are important for everyone but so much more important for those with disabilities or those in unique life situations or with unique circumstances,” he said.
Working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), Advantage Enterprise employs practices for all players using adaptations or modifications to allow success and clear communication. Advantage Enterprise has followed the lead of the USTA, Zerbinos said, and recognizes three main categories of athletes: those with physical conditions or disabilities, those with developmental/cognitive conditions or disabilities and those with emotional or social issues. The latter is focused on individuals with behavioral concerns or consumers of mental health services, substance abusers, those who were mentally and physically abused and persons within the juvenile justice system.
Advantage Enterprise has as its mission to “promote the benefits of tennis for all and to develop techniques and resources for adaptive tennis.” The program, mission notwithstanding, was designed and developed to have fun while learning the game of tennis, according to Zerbinos.
“In tennis, ‘love’ means no score or nothing,” he said. “In Advantage Enterprise, love means everything.”
He also said the program depends on a strong group of volunteers -- coaches -- in order to work as intended.
“Please consider joining our team as a coach or volunteer,” said Zerbinos. “Also, Advantage Enterprise continues to need financial support to operate and grow the program. Please consider a donation or sponsorship and consider the impact Advantage Enterprise will have on each individual and his or her family and their quality of life.”
Advantage Enterprise meets on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Donaldson Park Tennis Courts, across from the Armory just off Ala. Hwy. 167.
Price is $65 per athlete, or $60 for members of the Enterprise Tennis Association, and that price includes a shirt.
For more information or to ask questions, send a text to 334-447-9430. Someone will get back to you within 48 hours, Zerbinos said.
Lindsey Zerbinos, a third year student at Troy University, and the President/Founder of Invicta Tennis in Ozark, and a USPTA tennis professional, is the coordinator and developer of the Advantage Enterprise adaptive tennis program.
Bringing the program to Enterprise is a collaborative effort of the Enterprise School’s Special Programs, the City of Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department and the ETA.
