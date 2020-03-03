Just two days after the completion of the winter sports schedule, the Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board approved alignment changes in bowling and wrestling plus the latest areas for basketball during a special called teleconference late Monday.
The approved changes, announced Tuesday by the AHSAA, go into effect next season and apply to the next two classification periods (2020-21 and 2021-22).
In basketball, several Coffee County teams have new area foes following reclassification in November and the latest assignments released Tuesday.
Dothan moved up from Class 6A to 7A and was placed in Area 3 with Enterprise, Jeff Davis and Prattville. The Wolves replace R.E. Lee, which dropped down to 6A.
The Wiregrass has two Class 3A areas — five-team Area 3 and four-team Area 4. Area 3 has Daleville, Houston Academy, Providence Christian, Slocomb and Wicksburg. Area 4 features Goshen, New Brockton, Opp and Pike County.
Daleville, Goshen and New Brockton moved up from Class 2A. Slocomb shifted from a west area to an east area and Pike County flipped from east to west.
In Class 2A, Wiregrass teams Abbeville, Cottonwood, Geneva County and Houston County are in Area 2, while Ariton, Elba, G.W. Long and Zion Chapel are in Area 3
Elba moved up from Class 1A and joined Area 3, replacing Barbour County, which dropped to 1A. Abbeville moved from Area 5 to Area 2 and Zion Chapel moved from Area 4 to Area 3.
The Wiregrass lost an area after Goshen and New Brockton moved up and Samson went down.
Class 1A, Area 2 features Florala, Kinston, Pleasant Home and Samson as Samson dropped from 2A to replace Elba. Brantley moved out of the area to Area 3 with Georgiana, McKenzie, Red Level and J.F. Shields.
In wrestling, to create balance based on the number of schools participating, the Central Board approved reorganizing the three divisions for championship play — from 1A-5A, 6A and 7A to Class 1A-4A, Class 5A-6A and Class 7A.
